CBSE Class 10 board exam date sheet 2027 to be released soon; Check expected schedule at cbse.gov.in

CBSE is likely to announce the Class 10 board exam schedule towards the end of 2026. The examinations are expected to start in February 2027 and conclude in March. Students can check the official date sheet on the CBSE website once it is released.

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At present, CBSE has not published the Class 10 board exam timetable for 2027. Representational image

CBSE is likely to release the Class 10 board exam schedule for 2027 in November or December this year. The examinations are expected to take place between February and March 2027, although the board is yet to confirm the dates.

Students will be able to check and download the detailed date sheet once CBSE releases it officially.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2027: What students should know

At present, CBSE has not published the Class 10 board exam timetable for 2027. Therefore, the exact subject-wise examination dates are not available yet.

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CBSE is yet to announce the final timetable so that the exact dates will be confirmed only with the release of the official date sheet. The exams are likely to begin in February 2027 and continue into March.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2027: What details will be mentioned in the date sheet?

The official timetable is expected to provide the subject-wise examination schedule along with important details, including:

Examination date

Day of the examination

Subject name and subject code

Examination timings

Important instructions for students

Practical and project-related details, wherever applicable

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2027: How to download the date sheet?

Once released, students can follow these steps to download the official timetable:

Visit the official CBSE website.

Go to the Examinations/Circulars section.

Look for the notification titled “CBSE Date Sheet for Class X and XII Board Examinations 2027”.

Click on the date sheet PDF.

Download and save the timetable for future reference.

Check all subject-wise examination dates carefully before preparing the study schedule.

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