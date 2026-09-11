CBSE Class 10 board exam date sheet 2027 to be released soon; Check expected schedule at cbse.gov.in

CBSE is likely to release the Class 10 board exam schedule for 2027 in November or December this year. The examinations are expected to take place between February and March 2027, although the board is yet to confirm the dates.
Students will be able to check and download the detailed date sheet once CBSE releases it officially.
At present, CBSE has not published the Class 10 board exam timetable for 2027. Therefore, the exact subject-wise examination dates are not available yet.
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CBSE is yet to announce the final timetable so that the exact dates will be confirmed only with the release of the official date sheet. The exams are likely to begin in February 2027 and continue into March.
The official timetable is expected to provide the subject-wise examination schedule along with important details, including:
Once released, students can follow these steps to download the official timetable:
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