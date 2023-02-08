Home

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam From Feb 15; Solve This Computer Applications Sample Paper To Ace Your Exam

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023: Students can check and download the CBSE Class 10 Board exam datesheet by visiting the official website– cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Latest News Today

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Class 10 board exams from February 15, 2023. Students can check and download the CBSE Class 10 Board exam datesheet by visiting the official website at cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 10 annual exams 2023 will start with the Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa, and Thai papers on the first day, and conclude with Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic on the last date.

The Class 10 examination will be held in offline mode across the various exam centres. Earlier today, the Board released the Class 10, and 12 admit card for theory exams. Students need to follow the instructions and guidelines strictly mentioned on the admit card.

CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Exam Date

The Computer applications examination will be conducted on March 13. Students who are in Class 10 have already pulled up their socks to score good marks in the upcoming board examinations. In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 10 Computer Application question paper 2022. We have provided you with this sample paper so that you can solve it and check your level of preparedness.

NOTE: As per the schedule released by CBSE, the Class 10 exams will be conducted from February 15 to March 21, 2023

CBSE CLASS 10 Computer Application Sample Paper General Instruction

This Question Paper has 5 Sections A-E.

All Questions are compulsory. However, an internal choice of approximately 30% is provided.

Section A has 12 questions carrying 01 mark each.

Section B has 7 Very Short Answer (VSA) type questions carrying 02 marks each.

Section C has 4 Short Answer (SA) type questions carrying 03 marks each.

Section D has 1 Long Answer (LA) type question carrying 04 marks.

Section E has 2 Source based /Case-based /Passage based Questions carrying 04 marks each.

It is important to carry the CBSE Class 10 admit card on the exam day, without it students will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

The maximum mark for the Computer Application(theory) board exams is 50. The CBSE Class 10 computer examination paper will be held for a duration of two hours. Students will be given 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

