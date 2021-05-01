CBSE Board Exams 2021 Latest Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Saturday issued a fresh policy for Class 10 board exam results and said for each subject, 20 marks will be for internal assessment, 80 marks for tests conducted during session. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: How Will Class 10 Marks Be Evaluated? Steps To Download Class 12 Sample Papers | Big Updates For Students

The Board further added in a statement that the marks should be in consonance with past performance of the school in class 10 board exams. The CBSE also asked the schools to form 8-member committee for tabulating results for cancelled class 10 board exams. However, schools indulging in unfair, biased practices for assessment will face penalty, disaffiliation, it said. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class 12 New Date Sheet, Competency-Based Questions | Big Updates Students Must Know

Here is the detailed notification: Also Read - CBSE Board Exams Have Little Value in Life: 15-Year-Old Student Pens Emotional Letter to PM Modi

No.-CBSE/CE/2021 01.05.2021

PRESS NOTIFICATION

POLICY FOR TABULATION OF MARKS FOR CLASS X BOARD EXAMS 2021 BASED ON

THE INTERNAL ASSESSMENTS CONDUCTED BY SCHOOLS

Back Ground

1. In view of the increasing number of Covid 19 cases in the country, CBSE vide notification dated 14.04.2021 cancelled the Board Exams for Class X to be held from 4th May to 7th June, 2021. The notification also mentioned that:-

(a) results of Class X Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board, and

(b) any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated will be given an opportunity to appear in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams.

Challenges Before CBSE and Schools

2. In the pandemic situation, delivering fair and unbiased results to students on time is a challenging task. But the board is confident that every school leader and every teacher of CBSE affiliated schools will complete this process with the highest degree of professionalism, consistency, and care. to ensure accurate and fair results.

Objective of the Policy

3. Developing an unbiased and transparent academic record based on realistic evaluation of academic performance of students is the important objective before all. While undertaking this task, four key principles of any evaluation namely reliability, fairness, flexibility and validity have to be followed during the evaluation process. In order to make sure that the assessment is fair, valid and reliable,

Procedure for Assessment of Students

4. The students will be assessed out of maximum 100 marks for each subject. As per the policy of the Board, 20 marks are for Internal Assessment and 80 marks are for Year-end Board Examinations.

5. The Internal Assessment for 20 marks will be as per the existing policy laid out in circular number Acad-11/2019 dated March 6, 2019 available at http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/Circulars/2019/11_Circular_2019.pdf. Based on the circular, Internal Assessments have already been done by the schools and a majority of schools have uploaded their data on the CBSE portal. All schools have been requested to upload the marks of Internal Assessment latest by 11th June, 2021 as communicated earlier.

6. Due to cancellation of the Board Examinations, the assessment of 80 marks will be done by the school:

(a) based on the marks scored by the candidate in the different tests/exams conducted by the school during the year, and

(b) the marks should be in consonance with the past performance of the school in Class X Board examinations.

Constitution of Result Committee

7. Each school shall form a Result Committee consisting of Principal and seven teachers for finalizing the results. Five teachers from the school should be from Mathematics, Social Science, Science and two languages, and two teachers from neighbouring schools should be co-opted by the school as the external members of the Committee.

Recording of Evidence and Assessment

8. The evidence towards the performance of the student in the internal tests/exams conducted by the school would be documented student-wise and maintained in a secure manner. These documents may be called upon for subsequent verification as per the instructions of the Board.

9. As per the information collected from the schools through Regional Offices of CBSE, schools have conducted different types and number of tests/exams. Broadly, the following exams/tests are common and will be used for school-based assessment and the weightage in terms of maximum marks for schools who have conducted the above tests/exams is given below:

Category of Tests/Exams Maximum Marks

(a) Periodic Test/ Unit Test : 10 Marks

(b) Half Yearly/Mid-Term Examinations : 30 Marks

(c) Pre-Board Examinations : 40 Marks

Total : 80 Marks

10. In case schools have conducted more than one test/exam within each category, the Result Committee may fix the weightage to be given to each test/exam within the category subject to the overall maximum marks for that category. For example, if a school has conducted two or three pre board exams it may decide to take an average of the three exams, take the best performance in the three tests or give a weightage to each exam as considered suitable.

11. There are some schools where one or more of the above three categories of tests/exams have not been conducted. Further, there may be differences in terms of the mode of conduct of examination i.e., Online/Offline. Also, it is possible that some of the students may not have appeared in any or some of the examinations conducted by the schools.

12. In all the above cases, Result Committee constituted by the School will have to address these challenges based on the analysis and study of the situation prevailing in the school and thereafter draw up a criterion for the assessment of 80 marks. The aim should be to cover as broad a range of assessment objectives as possible. The Rationale for the criteria should be well thought out, objective and should be documented in the form of Rationale Document explaining in detail how the school assessed marks have been determined out of 80 in these cases:

(a) where all the three categories of tests/exams have not been conducted by the school, and

(b) in cases where students have not appeared in any or some of the tests/exam category selected for the assessment.

The Committee would, in all cases, clearly record all its decisions in writing with the reasons in the Rationale Document.

Assessment Standardisation

13. As marks will be allocated at school level, they will strictly not be comparable across schools due to the variations in the quality of question papers, the evaluation standard and processes, the mode of conduct of exams etc. Therefore, to ensure standardisation, each school will have to internally moderate the marks to account for the school level variations by using a reliable reference standard.

(a) Once the Result Committee finalizes the marks on the basis of tests/exams, it has to ensure that the marks of students are aligned with the broad distribution of marks provided by the Board.

(b) In case marks are not consistent with the Boards policy, schools will not be able to upload marks on the Boards portal.

14. The above has been done, keeping in mind that the school principals and teachers are best placed to assess the student based on the performance of the students in the internal tests/exams. They are expected to provide a fair and objective assessment of the student and have been given the autonomy and flexibility to do so. However, to take care of the variations in school level evaluation processes, there is a need to standardize the scores across schools through a process of moderation of marks. This is necessary in the interest of fairness and to ensure that the marks allocated are comparable and there is no adverse impact or undue gain for any student because of the methodology/processes of evaluation used by the individual school.

Safe Keeping of Records

15. All the schools will seal the records of the student’s along with the Rationale Document under the signature of all members of the Committee and these should be kept in safe custody of the Principal of the school for subsequent verification.

Candidates not appeared in any assessment

16. If any candidate has not appeared in any of the assessments conducted by the school, the school may conduct an offline/online or a telephonic one to one assessment and record documentary evidences to certify the recommendations. The student may be assessed objectively on that basis by the school out of maximum marks of each subject.

Candidates with Benchmark Disabilities

17. If any student with benchmark disability has not appeared in any of the assessments conducted by the school, the school may consider other activities such as Portfolio, Presentations, Project, Quiz, Oral Test, etc. done by such candidates during the session for assessment in place of offline/online assessment and record documentary evidence in such cases.

Grace Marks by CBSE

18. CBSE will compute the result based on uploaded theory and internal assessment marks. At the time of computation of result, Board’s policy of awarding grace marks will also be applied to those candidates who do not meet the qualifying criterion.

Boards Policy for Qualifying Class-X Examination

19. In case after application of grace marks policy by the Board, any student is not able to meet the qualifying criterion, he/she will be placed in “Essential Repeat” or “Compartment” Category.

Conduct of Compartment Examinations

20. After declaration of result, school will conduct an objective type offline/online compartment examination based on the Sample Question papers provided by CBSE. After assessment, school will upload the marks on CBSE Portal for declaration of result.

Permission to Continue in Class-XI

21. In case, student is not able to meet the qualifying criterion, she/he may be allowed to continue in Class XI till the declaration of result of compartment examination by CBSE.

Mathematics (Basic) in Class-X Vs Mathematics in Class-XI

22. In continuation to the Circular No.Coord/Printing/2020 dated 06.08.2020 available at https://www.cbse.gov.in/newsite/attach/UPLOAD_NOTIFICATION_06.08.2020.pdf, exemption has again been extended to permit Mathematics (01) in Class XI, if a student has offered Mathematics Basic (241) in Class X. All other conditions as stipulated in above said circular will remain same.

Schedule of Activities

23. All the schools have been asked to adhere to the time lines for submission of marks of internal assessment for the purpose of compilation and declaration of results tentatively by third week of June 2021.

Support to the Schools

24. For successful implementation of this policy, CBSE will provide all support to the schools

Stream in Class-XI

25. As per the scheme of studies of the Board, students are allowed to offer any combination of subjects without any streaming, hence, schools should also follow the same.

Policy for Private/Patrachar/2nd chance Compartment etc.

26. For private, patrachar and 2nd chance Compartment candidates, a separate scheme for assessment will be announced soon.

(DR.SANYAM BHARDWAJ)

CONTROLLER OF EXAMINATIONS