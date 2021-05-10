CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday activated the link for schools to upload the marks of Class 10 students, which means that the CBSE Class 10 board exam results will be announced anytime soon. According to the CBSE official notification released on May 1, teachers can upload Class 10 marks till June 11, while the results will be announced latest by June 20. Also Read - Will CBSE Promote Class 12 Students by Implementing Class 10 Assessment Plan? Final Decision On THIS Date

CBSE has already made the marking scheme for CBSE Class 10 board exams available on the official portal, CBSE e-Pareeksha 2021. The link to upload results has also been activated on the portal. Also Read - Will CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Be Postponed Till July Due To Rising COVID Cases? Here’s What Board Official Says

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Result 2021: Assessment Plan

Usually, the CBSE gives 80 marks for written exams and 20 marks for internal assessment/practicals. However, with theory papers cancelled this year, CBSE has decided to give 80 marks to students on the basis of the various internal assessments taken during the academic session. Also Read - CBSE Takes Big Step For Students' Wellness With A New App. Deets Inside

Here’s the breakdown:

10 marks for Unit Tests

30 marks for half yearly exams

40 marks for pre-boards

If any candidate is unsatisfied with the result, he/she will also be given an opportunity to appear in the exams when the COVID-19 situation improves.

How schools can upload CBSE Class 10 marks:

Visit the CBSE portal – https://www.cbse.gov.in/newsite/reg2020.html Click on the link that reads “Policy for Tabulation of Marks Class X Board exam 2021” Next, click on the link to upload “Theory Data for Class X” Log in with the required credentials Upload the Class 10 marks and submit.

In most CBSE schools, the internal assessment (out of 20 marks) has already been completed and uploaded on the website. Students are requested to keep an eye on the CBSE new website for any further updates.