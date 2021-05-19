CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Result 2021 Date Change: The Central Board of Education has postponed the date for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Result 2021 after it extended the deadline for schools to tabulate Class 10 marks and upload it on the official CBSE portal. The Central Board pushed back that last date to upload the internal assessment marks by June 30, extending the entire assessment plan decided in view of the pandemic. As a result, the CBSE Class 10 board exam results will no longer be declared in June. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Result 2021 DELAYED. Here's When Students Can Expect It Now

CBSE Class 10 board exam results 2021 are now expected to be announced by the first week of July, officials said. The decision was taken after a new notification was released by the Board. According to the latest CBSE notification dated 18 May 2021, the marks submission deadline for internal assessment of Class 10 students was changed from the earlier dates to ensure the safety and health of teachers amid the pandemic.

New Dates For CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 Marks Tabulation

Earlier, the Board had asked schools to submit the internal assessment marks by June 11 and June 5 was the last date to submit marks (out of 80). Now, the deadline to submit the marks is June 30.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Result 2021: Assessment Plan

Usually, marks are given to students out of 100 – of which 80 marks are for written exam and 20 marks for internal assessment/practicals. But with theory papers cancelled this year, CBSE will evaluate Class 10 students out of 80 marks based on internal assessment strategies.

Here’s the breakdown:

10 marks for Unit Tests

30 marks for half yearly exams

40 marks for pre-boards

If a candidate is NOT satisfied with the assessment, he/she will also be given the opportunity to appear for written exams once the COVID-19 situation improves.

Last month, the Union Education Ministry cancelled the CBSE Class 10 board exams and postponed the CBSE Class 12 board exam that was scheduled to begin on May 4, 2021. The new date for CBSE Class 12 board exam is still awaited.