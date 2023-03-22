Home

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Concludes; Know When Will Board Declare 10th Result

CBSE 10th Result 2023: In addition to the official result CBSE website, cbseresults.nic.in, the Class 10 scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in

CBSE 10th Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exam concluded on March 21, 2023. The CBSE 10th board exam ended with the Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic paper. CBSE is expected to announce the result anytime soon. Students can check their CBSE Class 10 result 2023 by entering their roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. The CBSE Class 10 board exam results will be available on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

In addition to the official result CBSE website, cbseresults.nic.in, the Class 10 scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in. Registered students need their roll numbers and school numbers to download scorecards.

CBSE 10th Result 2023 – Check Tentative Date And Time Based on past trends and recent CBSE information, the Class 10th result is likely to be released in May 2023. However, CBSE has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result. CBSE 10th result 2023 – Highlights Exam conducting authority – Central Board of Secondary Education

– Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 10 Exam dates – Feb 15 to March 21, 2023

– Feb 15 to March 21, 2023 CBSE 10th result date: to be announced soon CBSE 10th Result 2023: How To Check Online at cbse.gov.in Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Click on the link that reads, “Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2023.” Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. Submit details and CBSE 10th mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference. The CBSE Class 10 Board examination was held between 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Students were given 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

