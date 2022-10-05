CBSE Class 10th, 12th Sample Papers 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam sample papers 2023. Eligible students can check the sample papers from the Board’s official website at cbseacademic.nic.in. Along with the sample paper, the marking scheme of the board examination has also been released. In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 10 Science sample question paper 2022 and its marking scheme.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Professor, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Check Pay Scale Here

The CBSE Class 10 Science sample paper will assist students in understanding the exam pattern and marking scheme. The CBSE Class 10 Science examination paper will be for a duration of three hours. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link to download the sample papers along with their marking schemes.

Direct Link: CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper

Direct Link: CBSE Class 10 Science Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper: Marking Scheme And Other Details here

The question paper consists of 39 questions in 5 sections.

All questions are compulsory. However, an internal choice is provided in some questions. A student is expected to attempt only one of these questions.

Section A consists of 20 objective-type questions carrying 1 mark each.

Section B consists of 6 Very Short questions carrying 02 marks each. Answers to these questions should be in the range of 30 to 50 words.

Section C consists of 7 Short Answer type questions carrying 03 marks each. Answers to these questions should in the range of 50 to 80 words

Section D consists of 3 Long Answer type questions carrying 05 marks each. Answers to these questions should be in the range of 80 to 120 words.

Section E consists of 3 source-based/case-based units of assessment of 04 marks each with sub-parts.

The CBSE Class 10 board exam is scheduled to start on February 15, 2023. Candidates can also download the subject-wise CBSE 10th 12th Sample Papers along with respective marking schemes from the official website of CBSE.