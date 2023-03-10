Home

Education

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2023: Check Previous 5 Year Sample Question Papers, Marking Scheme Here

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2023: The CBSE Class 10 Social science examination paper will be for a duration of three hours. Check exam day guidelines, sample paper and other details here.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: The exam will begin at 10:30 PM and continue till 1:30 PM.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

CBSE Board Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education, the administrative body, will hold conduct the CBSE Class 10 Social Science examination on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The exam will begin at 10:30 PM and continue till 1:30 PM. Students planning to appear for the Social Science exam can refer to the previous question papers, exam pattern, and other guidelines.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Exam Day, Date Time

Day & Date Time Subject/Paper Duration Saturday, March 15, 2023 10:30 AM TO 1:30 PM Social Science 3:00 hours

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper Here

The maximum mark of the Social Science board exams is 80. The CBSE Class 10 Social science examination paper will be for a duration of three hours. The sample paper will help you analyze the level of preparedness. We are also providing you with previous three-year sample papers.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Social Science Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme here

The question paper comprises Six Sections – A, B, C, D, E, and F. There are 37 questions in the question paper. All questions are compulsory.

Section A – From question 1 to 20 are MCQs of 1 mark each.

Section B – Question no. 21 to 24 are Very Short Answer Type Questions, carrying 2 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 40 words.

Section C contains Q.25to Q.29 are Short Answer Type Questions, carrying 3 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 60 words

Section D – Question no. 30 to 33 are long answer type questions, carrying 5 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 120 words.

Section-E – Questions no from 34 to 36 are case based questions with three sub questions and are of 4 marks each.

Section F – Question no. 37 is map based, carrying 5 marks with two parts, 37 a from History (2 marks) and 37 b from Geography (3 marks).

There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in few questions. Only one of the choices in such questions have to be attempted. In addition to this, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Social Science Sample Paper here

CBSE CLASS 10 Social Science Sample Paper (2022-2023) – Direct Link

CBSE 10th Social Science Sample Paper Term 1 (2021-2022) –Direct Link

CBSE 10th Social Science Sample Paper Term 2 (2021-2022)- Direct Link

CBSE 10th Social Science Sample Paper(2020-21) – Direct Link

CBSE 10th Social Science Sample Paper(2019-20) – Direct Link

CBSE 10th Social Science Sample Paper(2018-19) – Direct Link

CBSE Board Exam Timing: Check Duration of Examination

The examination will be held for a duration of three hours. Students will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper. Candidates will strictly follow all the instructions issued by the CBSE from time to time. No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre. Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre. Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card. The duration of each examination will be given on the date sheet and admit card. Students are advised to check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

