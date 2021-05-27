CBSE Board Exams 2021: Even though the date sheet and other details about the CBSE Class 12 are not clear yet, the board has made it clear that the CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 will most likely be announced in the first week of July 2021. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had last week extended the deadline till June 30 for schools to tabulate class 10 marks and submit them to the Board. After the CBSE releases the Class 10 Results 2021, students can visit the CBSE official website – cbseresults.nic.in – to check their score and download the mark sheet. Also Read - What CBSE Class 12 Board Students MUST Know if Exams Are Held Under 'Option A' Format

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 likely in July: However, the students must note that CBSE Board has not made any official announcement about the date for CBSE Class 10 Results 2021. But, since schools are being asked to upload the marks of Class 10 students on the official portal of the CBSE Board – cbse.gov.in – by June 30, it is most likely that the Board will release the CBSE Class 10 Results 2021 in July. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021 Live: Good News! Class 12th Students Likely to Get Own School as Exam Centres

While extending the CBSE Class 10 mark tabulation deadline, the CBSE Board last week made it clear that it accords high priority to the safety and health of the teachers and other staff members. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Karnataka Likely to Opt For Option 2 For II PU Exams

How to assess students’ performance: Recently, the CBSE has asked the schools to hold either online or offline or telephonic assessment of students who have not appeared in any of the internal assessments in Class 10. This instruction was part of the guidelines sent by the CBSE to schools for tabulating Class 10 results.

Earlier this month, the CBSE had released detailed guidelines for affiliated schools on calculating results for Class 10 students in absence of the final exams this year.

As per the guidelines, the students will be assessed out of 100 marks in each subject, which usually includes 20 marks for internal assessment and 80 for the final board exams. As the class 10 exams have been cancelled, so the CBSE said that 80 marks will also need to be calculated based on internals such as unit tests, pre-boards and other tests that students have written throughout the year.

In certain case, if the student has not appeared in any of the internal assessments, the board has suggested that the assessments can be done by the school, using offline/online or telephonic method.

The CBSE has also made it clear that the student may be assessed objectively on that basis by the school out of maximum marks of each subject. Moreover, the CBSE has also released FAQs as an additional document to ensure that schools have clarity on how to calculate results.