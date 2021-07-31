CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Soon after declaring the CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2021, the Controller of Examinations, CBSE — Sanyam Bhardwaj on Friday said that the CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2021 will be declared next week. However, he has not confirmed the date and time to declare the CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2021. “We will start working on Class 10th result from today and try to deliver it by next week,” CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 DECLARED: Disappointed With The Marks? Here's What You Can Do

All the anxious candidates can check the CBSE Secondary School Examination (Class 10) 2021 results on the official websites — cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in once they are out. The students who are eagerly waiting for the CBSE Class 10 board results can also view the result through SMS. They just have to type CBSE10 and send to 7738299899. Here we have listed the websites and mobile apps through which students can check their scores when the results are declared. Also Read - Will CBSE Class 10 Results 2021 be Declared Next Week? Check What Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj Says

List of websites to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2021:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.nic.in

List of apps to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2021:

On the day of the declaration of the CBSE Class 10 results, it is likely that the official websites might slow down or crash. In such scenarios, candidates can also check their board results 2021 through these mobile apps. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Students Can Check it on cbse.nic.in, Digilocker, UMANG App. More Details Here