CBSE board exam 2021 datesheet Latest Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on released the official datesheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 on Tuesday. Making the announcement, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted saying, “Dear Students, hereby announcing the much-awaited date-sheet of CBSE board exams of X & XII. Please be assured that we have done our best to ensure that these exams go smoothly for you. Wish you good luck!” Also Read - CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Exam Datesheet 2021 RELEASED: Check Question Pattern, Sample Papers, Syllabus Details

Students who are now preparing for the examination must note that the exam will be held in the offline mode and in written mode from May 4 to June 10. This year, nearly 30 lakh students are set to appear for the CBSE Board exam 2021, the commencing date for which has already been announced. Now that the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 Timetables have been released, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. cbse.nic.in. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2021 Releasing Today; Here's What to Expect | Key Points

CBSE datesheet: How to check on phone Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10, Class 12 Time Tables 2021 RELEASED, Download Date Sheets Here

As the CBSE datesheet has already been announced, the CBSE has uploaded the board exam datesheets on its official website – cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in. To download datesheet, visit the official website and find links under the latest announcement section on the homepage.

CBSE datesheet: Check exam dates of important subjects:

English Language and Literature: May 6

Hindi Course A: May 10

Hindi Course B: May 10

Science (Theory): May 15

Science (Without Practical): May 15

Mathematics (Basic): May 21

Mathematics (Standard): May 21

Social Science: May 27

Information Technology: May 29

Artificial Intelligence: May 29

Sanskrit: June 2

Computer Applications: June 7

The exams would be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm

How to check CBSE datesheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website- cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘classes 10, 12 datesheets’

Step 3: Class 10/ 12 exam schedule will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Admit card: Another crucial information students should not miss is that the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards are likely to be released in April. This year, the syllabus has been reduced to 30 per cent, and the paper will contain 33 per cent internal choice questions.

Notably, the CBSE Board examinations this year will be held following all COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. Wearing face mask will be a must and social distancing will be maintained. The schools will conduct the practical exams from March 1. Results will be announced by July 15.