CBSE Board Exam 2027 datesheet update: Board likely to announce Class 10, Class 12 timetables soon, check key updates here The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the complete examination schedule for the class X and class XII Board Examinations 2027.
Published: September 30, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
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CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Tentative Big Update New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) likely to release the complete examination schedule for the class X and class XII Board Examinations 2027 soon. Soon after the formal announcement of the timetables, the candidates who are preparing for the exam can check the datesheets on the official website of the board i.e. cbse.gov.in. According to tentative schedules, the CBSE class X and XII annual examinations are expected to be conducted between February and March 2027.
It is important to note that the CBSE has formally started the pre-examination preparations for the 2027 session. The board is currently compiling student records and accepting the List of Candidates (LOC) from affiliated schools.
·Commencement of LOC Submission: September 24
·Last Date to Submit (Without Late Fee): October 21
Schools and candidates are advised to complete registration and upload the required candidate details within the specified window to avoid late fee penalties.
How to Download Date Sheet PDF
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the datesheet:
Go to the official CBSE web portal at cbse.gov.in (or cbse.nic.in).
Locate and click on the notification link for “CBSE Class 10 / Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 PDF” on the homepage.
The complete timetable PDF will open on the screen.
Review the subject-wise dates, exam timings, and candidate guidelines.
Download and print a copy of the PDF for ongoing study planning.
The finalised CBSE timetable PDF will contain subject codes, shifts, exam durations, reporting times, and key exam-day instructions for students.
Here are some of the key details:
Two-Exam System for class X: CBSE has introduced a dual-exam format for Class 10 candidates.
Students have the opportunity to sit for two board exam sessions within the same academic year to clear backlog papers or improve their scores.
To qualify for the CBSE class X and class XII board examinations, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject
This must cover both theory and practical/internal assessments where applicable.
CBSE has already uploaded official class X and XII sample papers with accompanying marking schemes.
These question papers help aspirants understand question formats, sectional chapter weightage, and evaluation criteria.