CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exam Datesheet 2021 Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday release the datesheet of classes 10 and 12 examinations. Notably, the CBSE Board Class 10, Class 12 Exam is scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 10. As the datesheet is announced now, students can check on cbse.nic.in. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2021 Releasing Today; Here's What to Expect | Key Points

Date-sheet of board exams of class XII.

Wish you good luck!

As per earlier updates from the education minister, the CBSE Board Class 10, Class 12 Exam will be held in the offline and written mode and paper will contain 33 per cent internal choice questions. Moreover, for the comfort of students, the syllabus has also been reduced to 30 per cent. The schools will conduct the practical exams from March 1. However, there could be an alternative to practical exams if the schools could not able to conduct it owing to the pandemic.

Dear Students, hereby announcing the much-awaited date-sheet of board exams of X & XII. Please be assured that we have done our best to ensure that these exams go smoothly for you. Wish you good luck!

At this crucial time, the CBSE Board Class 10, Class 12 exams will be held following the COVID-19 pandemic protocols, wearing face mask, carrying hand sanitisers will be a must and social distancing will be maintained.

Earlier, Pokhriyal had announced that practical examinations will be conducted by schools from March 1 and the results of the board exams will be announced by July 15. Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are being delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to check CBSE classes 10, 12 exam datesheets

Step 1: Visit the official website- cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘classes 10, 12 datesheets’

Step 3: Class 10/ 12 exam schedule will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Question pattern: As per updates, the CBSE board exams will be held on a reduced syllabus. 30 per cent of the total syllabus has been cut, and the question paper will contain 33 per cent internal choice questions.

Sample papers: Now, students of class 10 and 12 can download the CBSE Board Exam Sample Papers of previous years to practice for the final exam. They have only 3 months left for them to prepare for the exam.

Syllabus: The CBSE will be conducting the Board exams 2021 with 33% internal choice-questions. The questions will be based on the new reduced syllabus.