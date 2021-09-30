CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced the CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2021. The CBSE 10th compartment result 2021 has been released at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. As per available information, a total of 17,636 candidates were placed under compartment this year.Also Read - CBSE Result 2021 For Private Candidates, Special Exams EXPECTED Soon at cbseresults.nic.in | Live Updates

It must be noted that class 10 compartment exams started on August 25 and concluded on September 8. At the same time, the Class 10 exams were also conducted for class 10 private candidates, patrachar, and second chance compartment candidates.

As per the updates from the CBSE, a total of 21,13,767 candidates registered for the class 10 exams in 2021, of which results of 20,97,128 students were released. A total of 16,639 students' results were under process. It must be noted that the CBSE this year had achieved the highest ever pass percentage of 99.04 per cent with girls outshining boys by a slender margin of 0.35 per cent.

The CBSE said that a total of 17,636 students were placed under the compartment category in class 10 in 2021. However, last year, over 1.5 lakh class 10 students were placed under compartment, while the figure was 1.38 lakh in 2019.

CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2021: Here’s how to check score