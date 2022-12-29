Top Recommended Stories
CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023 RELEASED on cbse.gov.in | Check DATES HERE
According to the time table, the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023 would begin from February 15, 2023 with Painting and other exams.
CBSE DATE SHEET 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally released the CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet. According to the time table, the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023 would begin from February 15, 2023 with Painting and other exams. The exams would end on March 21, 2023.
Mathematics, Basic and Standard is the last exam for CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations 2023. The candidates can check complete schedule below. Download CBSE Date Sheet PDF link from cbse.gov.in.
CLICK HERE FOR CLASS 10 DATE SHEET 2023
CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023
|Subject
|Date
|English
|27-Feb-23
|Science
|04-Mar-23
|Social Science
|15-Mar-23
|Hindi A/ B
|17-Mar-23
|Mathematics Basic/ Standard
|21-Mar-23
Students may please note that CBSE Date sheet is also available on cbse.gov.in. The complete table would be updated on this page momentarily.
CBSE Practical Exams Date Sheet Released
CBSE on Tuesday has also released the full schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 Practical exams. In the notification, the board said it will conduct the practical examinations/ project assessment/internal assessment for classes 10 and 12 between January 2 and January 14.
“Prepare a plan based on the number of students registered in the school in concerned subjects and inform all the students timely, so that all students can appear in the practical examinations/ project assessment/internal assessment,” CBSE said in a statement.
