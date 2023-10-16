By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Science Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023- 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10th board Science examination for the academic session 2023-24 next year. Students who ar
CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023- 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10th board Science examination for the academic session 2023-24 next year. Students who are gearing up for the 2023-24 board exams are eagerly anticipating additional details regarding the examination timetable from the board. While the board has already announced the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will start on February 15, 2024, the complete subject-wise CBSE Class 10th date sheet 2023-24 pdf is yet to be announced on its website. Once released, students can access the CBSE Subject-wise datesheet 2023 by visiting – cbse.gov.in.
The board is likely to announce the CBSE exam dates in the month of December at cbse.gov.in. CBSE subject-wise Class 10 sample papers have been updated on the website – https://cbseacademic.nic.in/. The CBSE Class 10 sample papers contain the questions that can be asked in the board examination. Going through the sample paper, a student must know the format of the exam, the topics, and the type of questions that can asked in the board examination.
In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 10 Science sample question paper 2023 and its marking scheme.
CBSE Class 10th Science Sample Paper(2023-24): Know About Marking Scheme
- This question paper consists of 39 questions in 5 sections.
- All questions are compulsory. However, an internal choice is provided in some questions. A student is expected to attempt only one of these questions.
- Section A consists of 20 objective type questions carrying 1 mark each.
- Section B consists of 6 Very Short questions carrying 02 marks each. Answers to these questions should be in the range of 30 to 50 words.
- Section C consists of 7 Short Answer type questions carrying 03 marks each. Answers to these questions should be in the range of 50 to 80 words.
- Section D consists of 3 Long Answer type questions carrying 05 marks each. Answer to these questions should be in the range of 80 to 120 words.
- Section E consists of 3 source-based/case-based units of assessment of 04 marks each with sub-parts.
CBSE Class 10th Science Sample Paper(2022-23): Know About Marking Scheme
- This question paper consists of 39 questions in 5 sections.
- All questions are compulsory. However, an internal choice is provided in some questions. A student is expected to attempt only one of these questions.
- Section A consists of 20 objective type questions carrying 1 mark each.
- Section B consists of 6 Very Short questions carrying 02 marks each. Answers to these questions should in the range of 30 to 50 words.
- Section C consists of 7 Short Answer type questions carrying 03 marks each. Answers to these questions should in the range of 50 to 80 words
- Section D consists of 3 Long Answer type questions carrying 05 marks each. Answer to these questions should be in the range of 80 to 120 words.
- Section E consists of 3 source-based/case-based units of assessment of 04 marks each with sub-parts.
CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Science Sample Question Paper
CBSE Class 10th Date Sheet: How To Check
- Visit the CBSE official website — cbse.gov.in
- On the home page, click on the ‘Main website’ link
- Click on the link designated for CBSE 2023 board exam timetable — Class 10
- CBSE Class 10 date sheet will appear on the screen
- Download the CBSE date sheet PDF
CBSE Class 12 Science Exam Paper Pattern
The maximum mark for the Science 2023 board exams is 80. The CBSE Class 10th Science examination paper will be for a duration of three hours.
CBSE Class 10 Science Exam: Important Guidelines For Students
- Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre.
- Candidates will follow all instructions given on the Admit Card.
- The duration of each examination will be given on the date sheet and admit card.
- No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre.
NOTE: To stay updated, please refer to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the latest information. You can also refer to this space – https://www.india.com/education/ for the latest updates.
