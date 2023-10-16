Home

Education

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Science Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Science Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023- 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10th board Science examination for the academic session 2023-24 next year. Students who ar

CBSE Board Exams Datesheet 2023-2024: Check CBSE Class 10th, 12th Expected Time Table Release Date; Official Website To Check.

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023- 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10th board Science examination for the academic session 2023-24 next year. Students who are gearing up for the 2023-24 board exams are eagerly anticipating additional details regarding the examination timetable from the board. While the board has already announced the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will start on February 15, 2024, the complete subject-wise CBSE Class 10th date sheet 2023-24 pdf is yet to be announced on its website. Once released, students can access the CBSE Subject-wise datesheet 2023 by visiting – .

Trending Now

The board is likely to announce the CBSE exam dates in the month of December at cbse.gov.in. CBSE subject-wise Class 10 sample papers have been updated on the website – https://cbseacademic.nic.in/. The CBSE Class 10 sample papers contain the questions that can be asked in the board examination. Going through the sample paper, a student must know the format of the exam, the topics, and the type of questions that can asked in the board examination.

You may like to read

In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 10 Science sample question paper 2023 and its marking scheme.