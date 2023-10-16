Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Science Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Science Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023- 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10th board Science examination for the academic session 2023-24 next year. Students who ar

Updated: October 16, 2023 9:58 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CBSE, CBSE board, CBSE exam, CBSE exam 2024, cbse 10th date sheet 2024, cbse board exams 2024, cbse 12th date sheet 2024, cbse board examinations, cbse 10th 12th date sheet 2024, ,CBSE Board Exams, CBSE Board Date Sheet, CBSE Date Sheet, CBSE Board Exams Time Table, CBSE Board Time Table 2024, CBSE dates 2024, CBSE 2024 exam date, CBSE date sheet 2024, CBSE 12th exam date 2024, CBSE time table 2024, CBSE date sheet 2024, CBSE exam date sheet 2024, CBSE 12th Date Sheet, CBSE 12th Date Sheet download, CBSE student, CBSE paper 2024, CBSE board class 12 date 2024, CBSE Chemistry Sample Question, CBSE Sample Question, CBSE Sample Paper, CBSE paper 2024, CBSE Marking Scheme, CBSE marksheet, Central Board of Secondary Education, cbse.gov.in, CBSE update, CBSE news
CBSE Board Exams Datesheet 2023-2024: Check CBSE Class 10th, 12th Expected Time Table Release Date; Official Website To Check.

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023- 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10th board Science examination for the academic session 2023-24 next year. Students who are gearing up for the 2023-24 board exams are eagerly anticipating additional details regarding the examination timetable from the board. While the board has already announced the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will start on February 15, 2024, the complete subject-wise CBSE Class 10th date sheet 2023-24 pdf is yet to be announced on its website. Once released, students can access the CBSE Subject-wise datesheet 2023 by visiting – cbse.gov.in.

Trending Now

The board is likely to announce the CBSE exam dates in the month of December at cbse.gov.in. CBSE subject-wise Class 10 sample papers have been updated on the website – https://cbseacademic.nic.in/. The CBSE Class 10 sample papers contain the questions that can be asked in the board examination. Going through the sample paper, a student must know the format of the exam, the topics, and the type of questions that can asked in the board examination.

You may like to read

In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 10 Science sample question paper 2023 and its marking scheme.

CBSE Class 10th Science Sample Paper(2023-24): Know About Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10th Science Sample Paper(2022-23): Know About Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Science Sample Question Paper

Name of the events 
CBSE Class 10th Science Sample Paper(2023-24)(PDF)
CBSE Class 10th Science Sample Paper(2022-23)(PDF)
CBSE Class 10th Science Sample Paper Term 1 (2021-22)(PDF)
CBSE Class 10th Science Sample Paper Term 2 (2021-22)(PDF)
CBSE Class 10th Science Sample Paper(2020-21)(PDF)
CBSE Class 10th Science Sample Paper(2019-20)(PDF)

CBSE Class 10th Date Sheet: How To Check

CBSE Class 12 Science Exam Paper Pattern

The maximum mark for the Science 2023 board exams is 80. The CBSE Class 10th Science examination paper will be for a duration of three hours.

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam: Important Guidelines For Students

NOTE: To stay updated, please refer to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the latest information. You can also refer to this space – https://www.india.com/education/ for the latest updates.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.