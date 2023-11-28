Home

Education

CBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Science Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Science Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2024: Find below, the five-years Science Sample Question Papers, Marking Scheme and How To Download CBSE Sample Papers.

CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Papers

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to conduct the annual Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams in India for the academic session 2023-24, next year. Students who are gearing up for their Board Examinations and are in Class 10, are eagerly interested in knowing all small and big details with respect to their subjects, the maximum focus being on the CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023-24 PDF, the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Marking Scheme and the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023-24 Sample Question Papers. If you are a Science student and are going to appear for the History exam, read further to know the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023-24 Science Sample Question Papers, CBSE Class 10 Science Five Years Sample Papers, CBSE Class 10 Science Marking Scheme and CBSE Class 10 Sample Question Papers How To Download..

Trending Now

CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Question Paper 2023-24: Marking Scheme

This paper is divided in FIVE sections. Section A is worth 20 marks with one mark per question, Section B comprises of six questions of two marks each taking the total to 12 marks, Section C is worth 21 marks, Section D is worth 15 marks and Section E comprises of questions worth 12 marks. Separate instructions are given with each part and question, wherever necessary. Read the instructions very carefully and follow them faithfully.

CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2023-24: Paper Pattern

The CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2023-24 will have a maximum score of 80, and the CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam will be conducted over a three-hour duration. Each section is compulsory but there are some internal choices in particular questions.

You may like to read

CBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2023-24: Previous 5 Years Science Sample Question Papers (SQPs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.