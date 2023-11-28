By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Science Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2024: Find below, the five-years Science Sample Question Papers, Marking Scheme and How To Download CBSE Sample Papers.
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to conduct the annual Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams in India for the academic session 2023-24, next year. Students who are gearing up for their Board Examinations and are in Class 10, are eagerly interested in knowing all small and big details with respect to their subjects, the maximum focus being on the CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023-24 PDF, the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Marking Scheme and the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023-24 Sample Question Papers. If you are a Science student and are going to appear for the History exam, read further to know the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023-24 Science Sample Question Papers, CBSE Class 10 Science Five Years Sample Papers, CBSE Class 10 Science Marking Scheme and CBSE Class 10 Sample Question Papers How To Download..
CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Question Paper 2023-24: Marking Scheme
- This paper is divided in FIVE sections. Section A is worth 20 marks with one mark per question, Section B comprises of six questions of two marks each taking the total to 12 marks, Section C is worth 21 marks, Section D is worth 15 marks and Section E comprises of questions worth 12 marks.
- Separate instructions are given with each part and question, wherever necessary. Read the instructions very carefully and follow them faithfully.
CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2023-24: Paper Pattern
The CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2023-24 will have a maximum score of 80, and the CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam will be conducted over a three-hour duration. Each section is compulsory but there are some internal choices in particular questions.
CBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2023-24: Previous 5 Years Science Sample Question Papers (SQPs)
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023-24: Important Guidelines
- No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre.
- Candidates must adhere to all instructions provided on the Admit Card.
- The duration of each examination will be given on the date sheet and admit card.
- Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre.
CBSE Class X Sample Papers 2023-2024: How to Download
In this article, we have provided you with the steps to check and access the sample papers.
- Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbseacademic.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.
- Click on the “sample question papers” option available on the homepage.
- Now click on the “SQP 2023-24” option. Now click on the “Class XII” option.
- The CBSE subject-wise sample question papers for class 12 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take a printout of the sample paper for future reference.
NOTE: To stay updated, please refer to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the latest information.
