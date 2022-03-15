New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said that a total of 28,310 students have benefitted as a result of the revision of the discrepancies being flagged in the answer key of the Odia Class-X paper. The board has evaluated the OMRs of Odia Class 10 with the correct answer key approved by the expert committee.Also Read - CBSE Addresses Discrepancies In Class 10 Odia Answer Key, To Announce Decision In 24 Hours

Earlier, the board had appointed an expert committee to examine the discrepancies in the question papers and answer keys of the Odia paper of Semester-1 in Class 10, which was pointed out by many students on social media.

The students took tp social media that several answers in the answer key are wrong.

In response to the same, the aforementioned committee has been formed and will be taking an appropriate decision based on the report by the expert committee in the next 24 hours.