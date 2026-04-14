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CBSE Class 10 Result Pass Percentage 2026 likely today: CBSE 10th gender-wise pass percentage soon; how to check marks at results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 Result Pass Percentage 2026 likely today: CBSE 10th gender-wise pass percentage soon; how to check marks at results.cbse.nic.in

Along with the CBSE Results, the board will release the pass percentage, gender pass percentage, and other details.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The CBSE Class 10 results 2026 will be announced soon. According to several media reports, the CBSE Class 10 result is likely to be declared today, April 14, 2026. The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) usually announces the CBSE Class 10 Result. In addition to the CBSE Results, the board will announce the CBSE 10th pass percentage, gender pass percentage, and other details.

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