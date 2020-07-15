CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the results of Class 10 examinations today. The results will be available at www.cbse.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, www.results.nic.in. The results will also be available via Umang app, bing.com and google.com. Also Read - 'One Exam Won't Take Away Their Dreams': School Issues Letter To Parents Ahead Of CBSE Exams | Read

When will be the result available?

The Board has not yet announced a time. on Monday, the Board declared the results of Class 12 examinations without any intimation. But in its press release, it has been mentioned that the results will be announced in the afternoon.

How many students did appear in the examinations?

Over 18 lakh students appeared in the examination.

Were all the exams held?

No, CBSE could not hold all the examinations in Northeast Delhi owing to violence. Those examinations were later scheduled in July but were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Best of two, best of three

The Board has come up with an alternative evaluation scheme in which the students will be evaluated based on the number of subjects they have appeared in — it will be either best of three or best of two.

Merit list

The Board, for the first time, did not publish a merit list from Class 12, though the names of the top scorers were out.

How to access digilocker

Download DigiLocker mobile app from Google Play or Apple App Store. To log in, use CBSE registered mobile number, OTP and enter the last 6 digits of your roll numbers as security pin. The DigiLocker account credentials have already been sent to students via SMS on their mobile number.

Via SMS and email

Results will be sent to the candidates through SMS on their mobile and email IDs.

SMS: <CBSE10>Space<Roll No>Space<Admit Card ID> Sent on 7738299899.

Via telephone:

For Delhi: 24300699

Other parts: 011-24300699