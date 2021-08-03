New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday (August 03) declared the Class 1o results. This year, a total of 21,13,767 candidates registered for the class 10 exams, of which results of 20,97,128 students have been released. The Class 10 result of around 16,639 students’ results is under process, dates of their result release will be announced later. This year, the CBSE class 10 students have recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.04% which is a good increase from 2020. The previous year, the board had registered a 91.46 passing percentage.Also Read - CBSE 10th Result Declared. Here's How to Download Marksheet Via DigiLocker

In this year's CBSE Class 10 Result, girls have outshined boys, and, as many as 99.24 per cent of girls who appeared for the exam cleared the exam, while for boys the pass percentage is at 98.89%. Meanwhile, transgender students have performed the best recording a 100% pass percentage.

The CBSE has also released the region-wise pass percentage of students for Class 10. And, among regions, Trivandrum has again emerged as the top-performer with 99.99% pass percentage, followed by Bengaluru. Even last year, Trivandrum emerged as the top performer with 99.28 pass percentage.

Let’s have a look at the region-wise pass percentage of CBSE Class 10 Result 2021:

CBSE CLASS 10 REGION-WISE PASS PERCENTAGE
Sr no.RegionPass percentage
1Trivandrum99.99%
2Bengaluru99.96%
3Chennai99.94%
4Pune99.92%
5Ajmer99.88%
6Panchkula99.77%
7Patna99.66%
8Bhubaneswar99.62%
9Bhopal99.47%
10Chandigarh99.46%
11Dehradun99.23%
12Prayagrah99.19%
13Noida98.78%
14Delhi West98.74%
15Delhi East97.80%
16Guwahati90.54%

This year the CBSE board had canceled the Class 10 examinations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the result was prepared through an internal assessment system.