New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday (August 03) declared the Class 1o results. This year, a total of 21,13,767 candidates registered for the class 10 exams, of which results of 20,97,128 students have been released. The Class 10 result of around 16,639 students' results is under process, dates of their result release will be announced later. This year, the CBSE class 10 students have recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.04% which is a good increase from 2020. The previous year, the board had registered a 91.46 passing percentage.

The CBSE has also released the region-wise pass percentage of students for Class 10. And, among regions, Trivandrum has again emerged as the top-performer with 99.99% pass percentage, followed by Bengaluru. Even last year, Trivandrum emerged as the top performer with 99.28 pass percentage.

Let’s have a look at the region-wise pass percentage of CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: