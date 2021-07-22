CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 Date Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to delay the result declaration date for CBSE Class 10 Result 2021. As per the latest update, the CBSE has released a fresh list of schools and asked them for the marks to be revised and updated on the portal. With this development, it is likely that the CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 will be delayed further.Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2021 UPDATE: Board Expected to Announce Class 10 Exam Results DATE Today | Know How to Check Scores

In its latest document for Class 12 result tabulation, the CBSE has shared that it would be releasing the result for all by July 25. However, the CBSE has not shared any such statement for class 10 result.

In the meantime, various schools have received mails from the board, asking them once again to revise the marks awarded to the students and have also been asked to moderate the marks and share the final lists with the board. However, the exact deadline for uploading the marks is not known.

In this context, the CBSE 10th Result 2021 may not be released anytime soon. On the other hand, it is also possible that the CBSE also may hold back the result of the schools that are defaulting and release the result for the others.

On Wednesday, the CBSE extended the deadline for schools to prepare Class 12 results to July 25. Earlier, the deadline was July 22.

Giving further details, CBSE examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the teachers involved in the result preparation process are under stress and getting panicky.

“With the the last date for finalising the results approaching fast, the teachers are panicky and committing mistakes and sending request to CBSE to rectify these. CBSE is well aware about the constraints and problems faced by the schools and teachers,” Bhardwaj said in an official order.

With the board exams being cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, schools have been tasked with tabulation of results using separate alternative assessment policy announced by the CBSE for the two classes.