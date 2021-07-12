CBSE Class 10 Board Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 this week, as per media reports. The candidates can check the CBSE Class 10 2021 results on the official websites — cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The students can also view the CBSE Class 10 board results through SMS. They just have to type CBSE10 and send to 7738299899 once the results are out. Though CBSE has not yet clarified the exact date of the announcement of Class 10 board results, it is expected that the board will release the Class 10 results by July 15, Thursday.Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021 UPDATE: Board Directs Regional Directors to Visit Schools Preparing Class 10,12 Results

The Controller of Examinations, CBSE — Sanyam Bhardwaj last month said that "Our efforts are that Class 10 CBSE results will be declared by July 20 and Class 12 results will be declared by July 31, so that students who want to go for study in a foreign country do not suffer." "Our effort is to bring out the result as soon as possible. If any student is not satisfied with the exam result, then the registration for the exam will start soon. And as soon as the time is suitable, we will try to allocate examination centers. With Covid-19 protocol in place, we will try to conduct a physical examination," Bhardwaj was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams were cancelled due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic this year and the results are being calculated through alternative assessment methods.

Here’s a list of websites to check CBSE Class 10 Board Result 2021:

cbse.gov.in cbseresults.nic.in results.nic.in

Here’s how to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 on the official website:

Go to the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbse.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Result tab. You will be directed to a new page i.e., CBSE Exam Results Click on, “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2021” (after the link will be activated) Enter the CBSE Class 10 roll number, centre number, school number, and admit card id Click on the submit option Your CBSE Class 10 result will appear on the screen Download it and take a print out for future use.

Meanwhile, India.com wishes all the CBSE Class 10 board aspirants best of luck!