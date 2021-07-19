CBSE Class 10 Results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is not likely to announce the CBSE class 10 results on July 20. According to a India TV report, the board has confirmed that results will not be released tomorrow. The candidates who are waiting for the results are asked to check the official websites at a regular interval for the latest update. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official websites of the board i.e. cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through the DigiLocker website and app.Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Result Date And Time Expected to be DECLARED Tomorrow. Read Details

Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE Controller of Examinations, in a conversation with India TV said that the board, in coordination with schools, still meticulously compiling the data so as to ensure fair and absolute results for the students.

"Contrary to speculations, the CBSE is not going to announce Class 10 results on July 20 (Tuesday). The board, along with schools, is working day and night to compile data, and release results that are fair, absolute and without any abberation for our students. As soon as the due process is complete, we will declare the results," he said to India TV.

Evaluation Criteria:

According to the evaluation criteria, CBSE Class 12 students will be evaluated by adding 30% marks of best three subjects of Class 10, 30% marks of Class 11, and 40% marks of unit test, mid-term or pre-board exams of Class 12. Whereas, CBSE Class 10 students will be evaluated on the marks scored in different tests/exams conducted by the school in the course of the year.

Once declared, students will be able to check their Class 10th result 2021 from the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. Besides, they can also know their scores via DigiLocker and UMANG platforms.

Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in – or download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone

Click on the link for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

For Class 10 results, select Class 10 passing certificate or Class 10 marksheet; For class 12 results, select Class 12 passing certificate or Class 12 marksheet (whichever is required)

Login to your account using CBSE registered mobile number and access your marksheet

Alternatively, you can use your Aadhaar Card number to log in

Download it and keep the marksheet and other certificates safe for future reference.