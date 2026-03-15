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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: CBSE 10th result soon at cbse.gov.in; Step-by-step to download marks, alternative ways to check

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: CBSE 10th result soon at cbse.gov.in; Step-by-step to download marks, alternative ways to check

To access the CBSE Result, a registered candidate must enter his or her roll number, school number, and captcha code.

CBSE Board Exam LIVE

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 10th result soon on its website. All those candidates who have appeared for the CBSE Secondary School Main Examination or CBSE Class 10th exam can access the CBSE Class 10 Result at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. This year, the CBSE examination was conducted from February 17 to March 11. At present, CBSE has not released any date or time for the declaration of the CBSE Result.

CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026: How to download CBSE 10th Marks at cbse.gov.in?

Visit CBSE’s website: Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Find the CBSE Result link: Click on the link that reads, “Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2026.” Login Details: Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. Click on the ‘Submit’ option to submit the details. CBSE Result appears on the screen: Your CBSE 10th mark sheet 2026 will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Along with the results, CBSE will release the gender-wise pass percentage. To access the CBSE Result, a registered candidate must enter his or her roll number, school number, and captcha code. The CBSE Result can also be accessed at results.cbse.nic.in and digilocker.

CBSE Results 2026: CBSE Class 10th Result Date

2023: May 12 2022: July 22 2021: August 03 2020: July 15 2019: May 6 2018: May 29 2017: June 3 2016: May 28 2015: May 28 2014: May 20

Students can also check their results through SMS and official websites. It is to be noted that an exact date for the CBSE 10th Result 2026 will be notified by the Board officials through a notification. Visit the official website for more details. Students and parents should not fall for fake news and misleading information circulating on social media regarding board examinations. Unverified claims related to exam dates, paper leaks, and evaluation processes are being widely shared online, creating confusion among students. Don’t rely on these fake news.

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