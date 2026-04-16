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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam LOC dates, examination fees, syllabus, eligibility other details

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam LOC dates, examination fees, syllabus, eligibility other details

Check the important details related to CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam. Check LOC dates, examination fees, syllabus, eligibility other details.

CBSE results announced

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026. The CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 download link is active at cbse.gov.in and https://cbseresults.nic.in/. Along with the result, the board has announced the pass percentage. According to a press release, the overall pass percentage for Class X is 93.70%, a slight increase from 93.66% in 2025. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), CBSE introduced two Board examinations this year. The first was held from February 17 to March 10, 2026, and the second is proposed to start in mid-May.” The board has released the important details related to the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for Class X – Second Board Examination, 2026

Candidates who wish to appear in the Second Board Examination, but whose names were not submitted during the First Phase of LOC, may now submit their names and pay the examination fee. On the other hand, students who had submitted their names earlier but do not wish to appear in the Second Examination may withdraw their names. Students may also change the Mathematics option in the Second Board Examination: Students who offered Mathematics (Standard) in the Main Examination may opt for Mathematics (Basic) in the Second Examination. Students who offered Mathematics (Basic) may opt for Mathematics (Standard). “Change of other offered subjects are not allowed,” the board said in an official statement.

All passed and eligible students may improve their performance in any three subjects from Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and Languages. Examination Fee payment for Phase 1 will be held from April 16 to April 20, 2026. The LOC Submission-and Examination fee payment for the 2nd Phase will be conducted from April 16 to April 20,2026.

Who can appear in the Second Board Examination?

Any student who has passed the first examination and wishes improve performance.

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Students in the Compartment category may also appear under the same category.

Students of 3rd Chance Compartment.

What syllabus will be used?

The Second Examination will be conducted on the same syllabus the Main Examination 2026. Students placed in the ER category are not eligible for the Second Examination. Students placed in the Compartment category may appear in the Second Examination under the same category as well as for improvement category as per scheme. The LOC for First Chance Compartment candidates will be submitted by the school concerned ONLY.

Fee will be accepted in the online mode only prescribed by the CBSE. No fee in offline mode, direct deposit in the bank account etc. will be accepted. The offline fee deposited by school/candidate shall not be updated in the school accounts and LOC shall not be accepted.

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