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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date: CBSE Board 10th Result download link likely in April at results.cbse.nic.in; how to views marksheet, scores

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date: CBSE Board 10th Result download link likely in April at results.cbse.nic.in; how to views marksheet, scores

Students can download the CBSE 10th result at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Result soon(AI Image generated by Google gemini)

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will declare the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 soon. According to the media reports, the CBSE Class 10th Result is likely to be announced by April 14, 2026. However, neither the board officials nor the exam controller has released the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 declaration date and time.

Students can download the CBSE 10th result at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE 10th result page will display the “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026” when the marks are announced. The CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 can also be downloaded via Digilocker, the official website, and SMS.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date: CBSE Board Result download link likely in April at results.cbse.nic.in; how to views marksheet, scores

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at https://www.cbse.gov.in/ and https://results.cbse.nic.in/.

Look for the CBSE 10th result link. Click on the link that reads, “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Enter the login details such as roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin.

Your CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Details mentioned in CBSE Marksheet

Name of the student

Pass/ Fail Status

Marks Obtained

Roll number of the student

School Name

Board Name

Grade

The CBSE Class 10 Board Examination was held from February 17 to March 11, 2026. Since this year’s exams wrapped up in March, the results are likely to be announced in May, following the usual timeline. However, it is not confirmed. In May 2025, the CBSE Class 10th Result was announced on May 13. In May 2024, CBSE Class 10th results were also released on May 13. Likewise, the CBSE 10th result 2023 will be announced on May 12, 2023.

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