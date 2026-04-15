  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date LIVE: CBSE Board 10th Result likely today at results.cbse.nic.in? Download link, steps to download scores
live

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date LIVE: CBSE Board 10th Result likely today at results.cbse.nic.in? Download link, steps to download scores

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 date and time: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 anytime soon.

Published date india.com Published: April 15, 2026 6:07 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date LIVE: CBSE Board 10th Result likely today at results.cbse.nic.in? Download link, steps to download scores
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date LIVE: CBSE Board 10th Result likely today at results.cbse.nic.in? Download link, steps to download scores

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to declare the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 anytime soon. Along with the CBSE Results, the board will release the pass percentage, gender pass percentage, and other details. According to several media reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 later today. However, the board officials have not announced any date and time for the declaration of the CBSE Results. Students will be able to access their results on the official websites — cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. In addition to the websites, results will also be available via DigiLocker, UMANG app, and SMS services.

Live Updates

  • Apr 15, 2026 6:51 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date LIVE: Students can access their results through the official CBSE websites — cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. Results are also available via DigiLocker, the UMANG app, and IVRS.

  • Apr 15, 2026 6:29 AM IST

    How to Check CBSE Result Through SMS

    1. Open the SMS application on your phone.
    2. Now, Type the message – cbse10 < space > roll number
    3. Now, Send the text to the phone number provided by CBSE
    4. Your CBSE 10th Result 2023 will be sent to you through SMS
  • Apr 15, 2026 6:26 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: Will the Board announce the CBSE 10th Toppers ‘ names?

    No, CBSE will not announce the CBSE Class 10th topper list. According to an earlier decision, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said that it neither announces any merit list in Class 10 and 12 board exam results nor divisions are awarded to students to avoid any unhealthy competition.

    Earlier, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj stated, “As per an earlier decision by the board to avoid unhealthy competition amongst students, no merit list is prepared and declared by CBSE. Also, the board has not awarded first, second and third division to its students.”

    “The board will issue merit certificates to the top 0.1 pc students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects. The merit certificates will be available in Digi-Locker of the students concerned,” Bhardwaj added.

  • Apr 15, 2026 6:12 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE Board 10th Result download link likely today at results.cbse.nic.in? How to check scores

    • Visit the Official CBSE Website: Open your web browser and visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
    • Navigate to the Results Section: Once on the CBSE website’s homepage, look for the “Results” section. Click on ‘Secondary School Examination(Class X) Results 2026.
    • Enter Required Details: On the Class 10th result page, you will be prompted to enter certain details to access your results. Enter your CBSE Roll Number, School No, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin.
    • Submit and View Results: After entering all the required details correctly, click on the “Submit” or “Get Results” button. Your CBSE results 2026 will then be displayed on the screen.
    • Print or Save Your Results: Once your results are displayed, you have the option to either print them out or save them for future reference. Click on the print icon or use the browser’s print function to obtain a hard copy of your result.
  • Apr 15, 2026 6:11 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date LIVE: CBSE Board 10th Result tentative date and time

    According to several media reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 later today, April 15, 2026. However, the board officials have not announced any date and time for the declaration of the CBSE Results.

  • Apr 15, 2026 6:10 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to declare the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 anytime soon.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.