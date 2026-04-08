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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date time LIVE: CBSE 10th Result Phase 1 download link likely at results.cbse.nic.in soon; tentative dates, steps to check marksheet

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date and time: CBSE Class 10th Result Phase 1 are expected to be announced soon.

Published date india.com Published: April 8, 2026 7:53 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date time LIVE: CBSE 10th Result Phase 1 download link likely at results.cbse.nic.in soon; tentative dates, steps to check marksheet
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 expected date: When will CBSE Board 10th Results, marksheet be announced at results.cbse.nic.in? Past year trends, steps to check

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 expected dates: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will declare the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 anytime soon. Usually, the board announces the CBSE Class 10th Result in the month of May. However, this time, neither the board officials nor the exam controller has released any update regarding the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 declaration date and time. It is being reported that the CBSE Phase 1 results are expected to be announced soon. This year, the board will hold the CBSE Class 10th examination in two phases. CBSE Board Examination Phase 2 is likely to be held in May.

The CBSE 10th result link can be downloaded at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE 10th result page will display the “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026” when the marks are announced. Several media reports indicate that the CBSE 10th Phase 2 board examination will likely begin in May, hence the CBSE Class 10th board examination result will likely be announced in Mid-April. However, the board officials have not confirmed. When the CBSE Class 10 results are out, candidates can download the CBSE Class 10 marks via Digilocker, the official website, and SMS. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on the CBSE Class 10th result.

Live Updates

  • Apr 8, 2026 7:56 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 expected date time LIVE: What do you mean by CBSE 10th Result Phase 1 ?

    It is being reported that the CBSE Phase 1 results are expected to be announced soon. This year, the board will hold the CBSE Class 10th examination in two phases. CBSE Board Examination Phase 2 is likely to be held in May.

  • Apr 8, 2026 7:55 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date time LIVE: Alternative ways to check CBSE Marksheet

    SMS

    School Officials

    Digilocker

  • Apr 8, 2026 7:55 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date time LIVE: Details mentioned in CBSE Marksheet

    Name of the student

    Pass/ Fail Status

    Marks Obtained

    Roll number of the student

    School Name

    Board Name

    Grade

  • Apr 8, 2026 7:55 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date time LIVE: Several media reports indicate that the CBSE 10th result will likely be announced in Mid-April. However, it is not confirmed.

    • Apr 8, 2026 7:55 AM IST

      CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date time LIVE: The CBSE 10th result link can be downloaded at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE 10th result page will display the “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026” when the marks are announced

      About the Author

      Sumaila Zaman

      Sumaila Zaman

      Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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