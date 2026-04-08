By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date time LIVE: CBSE 10th Result Phase 1 download link likely at results.cbse.nic.in soon; tentative dates, steps to check marksheet
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date and time: CBSE Class 10th Result Phase 1 are expected to be announced soon.
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 expected dates: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will declare the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 anytime soon. Usually, the board announces the CBSE Class 10th Result in the month of May. However, this time, neither the board officials nor the exam controller has released any update regarding the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 declaration date and time. It is being reported that the CBSE Phase 1 results are expected to be announced soon. This year, the board will hold the CBSE Class 10th examination in two phases. CBSE Board Examination Phase 2 is likely to be held in May.
The CBSE 10th result link can be downloaded at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE 10th result page will display the “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026” when the marks are announced. Several media reports indicate that the CBSE 10th Phase 2 board examination will likely begin in May, hence the CBSE Class 10th board examination result will likely be announced in Mid-April. However, the board officials have not confirmed. When the CBSE Class 10 results are out, candidates can download the CBSE Class 10 marks via Digilocker, the official website, and SMS. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on the CBSE Class 10th result.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.