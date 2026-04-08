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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date time LIVE: CBSE 10th Result Phase 1 download link likely at results.cbse.nic.in soon; tentative dates, steps to check marksheet

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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date time LIVE: CBSE 10th Result Phase 1 download link likely at results.cbse.nic.in soon; tentative dates, steps to check marksheet

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date and time: CBSE Class 10th Result Phase 1 are expected to be announced soon.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 expected date: When will CBSE Board 10th Results, marksheet be announced at results.cbse.nic.in? Past year trends, steps to check

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 expected dates: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will declare the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 anytime soon. Usually, the board announces the CBSE Class 10th Result in the month of May. However, this time, neither the board officials nor the exam controller has released any update regarding the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 declaration date and time. It is being reported that the CBSE Phase 1 results are expected to be announced soon. This year, the board will hold the CBSE Class 10th examination in two phases. CBSE Board Examination Phase 2 is likely to be held in May.

The CBSE 10th result link can be downloaded at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE 10th result page will display the “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026” when the marks are announced. Several media reports indicate that the CBSE 10th Phase 2 board examination will likely begin in May, hence the CBSE Class 10th board examination result will likely be announced in Mid-April. However, the board officials have not confirmed. When the CBSE Class 10 results are out, candidates can download the CBSE Class 10 marks via Digilocker, the official website, and SMS. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on the CBSE Class 10th result.

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