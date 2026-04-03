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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date time LIVE: CBSE Board Result likely on this date at results.cbse.nic.in; steps to check marksheet, scores, pass percentage, download link

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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date time LIVE: CBSE Board Result likely on this date at results.cbse.nic.in; steps to check marksheet, scores, pass percentage, download link

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date time LIVE: The CBSE 10th result link can be accessed at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 expected dates: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 anytime soon. Neither the board officials nor the exam controller has released the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 declaration date and time. The CBSE 10th result link can be downloaded at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE 10th result page will display the “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026” when the marks are announced. Several media reports indicate that the CBSE 10th result will likely be announced in Mid-April. However, it is not confirmed. When the CBSE Class 10 results are out, candidates can download the CBSE Class 10 marks via Digilocker, the official website, and SMS.

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