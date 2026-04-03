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  • CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date time LIVE: CBSE Board Result likely on this date at results.cbse.nic.in; steps to check marksheet, scores, pass percentage, download link
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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date time LIVE: CBSE Board Result likely on this date at results.cbse.nic.in; steps to check marksheet, scores, pass percentage, download link

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date time LIVE: The CBSE 10th result link can be accessed at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

Published date india.com Updated: April 3, 2026 10:10 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date time LIVE: CBSE Board Result likely on this date at results.cbse.nic.in; steps to check marksheet, scores, pass percentage, download link

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 expected dates: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 anytime soon. Neither the board officials nor the exam controller has released the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 declaration date and time. The CBSE 10th result link can be downloaded at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE 10th result page will display the “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026” when the marks are announced. Several media reports indicate that the CBSE 10th result will likely be announced in Mid-April. However, it is not confirmed. When the CBSE Class 10 results are out, candidates can download the CBSE Class 10 marks via Digilocker, the official website, and SMS.

Live Updates

  • Apr 3, 2026 10:10 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date time LIVE: Alternative ways to check CBSE Marksheet


    SMS

    School Officials

    Digilocker


  • Apr 3, 2026 10:10 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date time LIVE: Official website to check CBSE Marksheet


    cbse.gov.in

    results.cbse.nic.in


  • Apr 3, 2026 10:08 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date time LIVE: Details mentioned in CBSE Marksheet

    Name of the student

    Pass/ Fail Status

    Marks Obtained

    Roll number of the student

    School Name

    Board Name

    Grade

  • Apr 3, 2026 7:56 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date time LIVE: The CBSE 10th result link can be downloaded at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE 10th result page will display the “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026” when the marks are announced

  • Apr 3, 2026 7:56 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date time LIVE: Several media reports indicate that the CBSE 10th result will likely be announced in Mid-April. However, it is not confirmed.

  • Apr 3, 2026 7:56 AM IST

    <font color="09090a“>CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date time LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 anytime soon.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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