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CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 expected date: When will CBSE Board 10th Results, marksheet be announced at results.cbse.nic.in? Past year trends, steps to check

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 expected date: When will CBSE Board 10th Results, marksheet be announced at results.cbse.nic.in? Past year trends, steps to check

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: CBSE Board 10th Results are expected soon. Check expected date and time.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 expected date: When will CBSE Board 10th Results, marksheet be announced at results.cbse.nic.in? Past year trends, steps to check

The CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 will be announced soon. Till now, the board officials have not released the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date. The Central Board of Secondary Education will release the CBSE 10th result link at https://www.cbse.gov.in/ and https://results.cbse.nic.in/. The CBSE result page will display the “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026” when the marks are announced. Usually, CBSE takes approximately one month after the board examination to finish the evaluation process.

The CBSE Class 10 Board Examination was held from February 17 to March 11, 2026. Since this year’s exams wrapped up in March, the results are likely to be announced in May, following the usual timeline. However, it is not confirmed. In May 2025, the CBSE Class 10th Result was announced on May 13. In May 2024, CBSE Class 10th results were also released on May 13. Likewise, the CBSE 10th result 2023 will be announced on May 12, 2023.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 expected date: When will CBSE Board 10th Results be announced at results.cbse.nic.in?

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at https://www.cbse.gov.in/ and https://results.cbse.nic.in/.

Look for the CBSE 10th result link. Click on the link that reads, “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026.”

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Enter the login details such as roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin.

Your CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Login details required to check CBSE Class 10th Result 2026

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School number

Admit card ID

Date of birth

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CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 expected date and time

At present, CBSE has not released any exact date and time for the declaration of the CBSE Board results. Meanwhile, media reports suggest that the CBSE 10th result is likely to be announced in May. The CBSE Class 10 result can be downloaded through various ways, including SMS and Digilocker.

Usually, the CBSE Results link becomes inactive for a few minutes just after the board result declaration. Students are advised to remain calm. For more details, visit the official website of CBSE.

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