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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 expected soon at cbse.gov.in; How to check marks via online method, DigiLocker, SMS

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 expected soon at cbse.gov.in; How to check marks via online method, DigiLocker, SMS

Has CBSE announced CBSE Class 10th Result 2026? Know various ways through which a student can access the result.

This year, the CBSE will conduct two 10th board exams.

CBSE Board Result 2026: The CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 will be announced soon. At present, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not announced the CBSE Class 10th result date and time. The cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in will host the CBSE Class 10th Result. All those students who have appeared for the CBSE Secondary School Main Examination(CBSE 10th board exam) must keep their CBSE Roll number handy to access the CBSE Class 10 Result from cbse.gov.in.

When will Board release CBSE 10th result?

According to the board’s revised datesheet, the CBSE examination was held from February 17 to March 11. Every year, millions of students anxiously wait for their CBSE results. They continually refresh the official site to check if the results have been announced. Due to the sudden surge in traffic, the site generally becomes very slow. During this time, students find accessing the overall results becomes difficult.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: How to check marks via online method, DigiLocker, SMS

This situation can be extremely frustrating and create a lot of unnecessary anxiety, particularly for students who have anticipated months and devoted countless hours to waiting for their results. As such, it is highly recommended to try to be patient and keep alternative result-checking options ready to avoid last-minute panic.

At first, CBSE results can be accessed from its official website. Students can access the CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2026 at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in, when declared.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

www.results.nic.in

www.cbseresults.nic.in

www.cbse.nic.in

The CBSE provides students with an SMS option, allowing students to text in their roll number through a specified format to receive their results. This enables students, who have limited access to the internet, to get their results on their mobile phones.

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Many of the Central Board of Secondary Education schools communicate student results via an offline means of communication by displaying them on the school notice board or sharing them through internal school systems. This form of communication is very useful, especially when the official CBSE website is experiencing heavy traffic and/or technical difficulties, as students can simply visit the school and check their results directly, and will not have to rely on the Internet.

Some schools will also issue printed copies of the results. This traditional way of communicating student results via the noticeboard is one of the best forms of communication, particularly for students who may not have easy access to online platforms.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Step-by-Step guide to check marks

Go to the official websites of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

“Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Results 2026/ Download Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2026” – Click on this link.

Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. Submit credentials.

The CBSE Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE will also provide Class X and Class XII digital academic documents (Marksheets, Migration Certificate & Pass Certificate) through DigiLocker at https://digilocker.gov.in. Students can also view their results on UMANG Mobile Platform which is available for android, IOS and Windows based Smart Phones.

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