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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 likely today; 7 alternative ways to check CBSE 10th marksheet

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 likely today; 7 alternative ways to check CBSE 10th marksheet

The official website for CBSE results is cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will announce the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 anytime soon. Along with the CBSE Results, the board will release the pass percentage, gender pass percentage, and other details. According to the Shiksha report, the Central Board of Secondary Education has officially confirmed that the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 is expected to be released later today. The process of uploading the results to the server is currently in progress. Once declared, students will be able to access their results on the official websites — cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. In addition to the websites, results will also be available via DigiLocker, UMANG app, and SMS services.

Sometimes, heavy site traffic is expected during result hours; the official website may experience loading issues, as seen in previous years. In such cases, students can explore alternative methods to access their results. Here are seven different ways to check CBSE Class 10th Result 2026.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 likely today: Alternative ways to check CBSE 10th marksheet via official website

As of now, the board has not announced the CBSE Class 10th Result.

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at https://www.cbse.gov.in/ and https://results.cbse.nic.in/.

Look for the CBSE 10th result link. Click on the link that reads, “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026.”

Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

Submit details and CBSE 10th mark sheet 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Details mentioned in CBSE Marksheet

Name of the student

Pass/ Fail Status

Marks Obtained

Roll number of the student

School Name

Board Name

Grade

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Alternative ways to check CBSE 10th marksheet via official website

Candidates can access the CBSE results through the DigiLocker mobile application (available for Android and iOS) or the DigiLocker website (digilocker.gov.in). As well as providing access to your results, DigiLocker will provide students with access to their mark sheets, certificates, and migration certificates via the DigiLocker app or website.

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