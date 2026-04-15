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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE 10th result download link on Digilocker soon; step-by-step guide to check CBSE Marksheets at digilocker.gov.in

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE 10th result download link on Digilocker soon; step-by-step guide to check CBSE Marksheets at digilocker.gov.in

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 download link will also be live on Digilocker soon. Check the step-by-step guide here.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE 10th result download link on Digilocker soon; step-by-step guide to check CBSE Marksheets at digilocker.gov.in

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Download link: The CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 download link will be active anytime soon. The Central Board of Secondary Education will host the CBSE Results via cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Along with the CBSE Results, the board will publish the CBSE Class 10th pass percentage, gender pass percentage, and other details.

Has CBSE announced CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 date?

Several media reports suggest that the Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 later today, April 15. However, the board officials have not announced any date and time for the declaration of the CBSE Results. The CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 can be downloaded at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in, DigiLocker, UMANG app, and SMS services.

Will CBSE declare the CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 on Digilocker?

Taking to X, previously Twitter, Digilocker stated, “Don’t wait till result day-set up your DigiLocker account now and stay ready. https://cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse Note: Students without an APAAR ID need to create their account. Students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their mark sheets in DigiLocker’s Issued Documents section after results are published. Get your result instantly. No stress. No queues.”

Don’t wait till result day-set up your DigiLocker account now and stay ready.

https://t.co/pSvg3mGnPS Note:

Students without an APAAR ID need to create their account.

Students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their mark sheets in DigiLocker’s Issued Documents… pic.twitter.com/f42lxNlGVF — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) April 13, 2026

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Students without an APAAR ID are required to create their account. The Central Board of Secondary Education has yet to announce the official date and time for the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026. However, there is growing anticipation that the results may be released earlier than usual, especially with the second phase of board exams (Session 2) scheduled for May 2026. Nearly 25 lakh students are eagerly waiting for their results.

How to check the CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 on Digilocker?

Visit DigiLocker: Go to the official website digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker mobile app.

Login or Sign Up: Log in using your mobile number/Aadhaar

New users should click on Sign Up and create an account: Go to Issued Documents

After logging in, navigate to the “Issued Documents” section

Select CBSE: Choose the Central Board of Secondary Education from the list of issuers

Enter Required Details: Fill in your roll number, school number, and admit card ID

View Your Marksheet: Your digital marksheet will appear on the screen

Download & Save: Download and save the marksheet for future reference

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