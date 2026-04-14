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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE Board 10th Result download link likely today at results.cbse.nic.in? How to check scores

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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE Board 10th Result download link likely today at results.cbse.nic.in? How to check scores

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 anytime soon. A

CBSE 10th Board Results 2026 Latest Update

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 anytime soon. According to the media reports, the CBSE Class 10th Result is likely to be declared today, April 14, 2026. However, neither the board officials nor the exam controller has announced the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 declaration date and time. Along with the CBSE Results, the board will release the pass percentage, gender pass percentage, and other details.

Official CBSE Websites

Main CBSE Website https://cbse.gov.in

Check CBSE Result: https://cbseresults.nic.in

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