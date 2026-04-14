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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE Board 10th Result download link likely today at results.cbse.nic.in? How to check scores

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 anytime soon. A

Published date india.com Published: April 14, 2026 1:59 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
CBSE 10th Board Results 2026 Latest Update
CBSE 10th Board Results 2026 Latest Update

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 anytime soon. According to the media reports, the CBSE Class 10th Result is likely to be declared today, April 14, 2026. However, neither the board officials nor the exam controller has announced the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 declaration date and time. Along with the CBSE Results, the board will release the pass percentage, gender pass percentage, and other details.

Official CBSE Websites

  • Main CBSE Website https://cbse.gov.in
  • Check CBSE Result: https://cbseresults.nic.in

Live Updates

  • Apr 14, 2026 3:02 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE Board 10th Result download link active?

    No

  • Apr 14, 2026 2:50 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE result download link


    CBSE result download link(result link is not active as of now)

  • Apr 14, 2026 2:49 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: Can Students Expect Results by 3 PM?

    While there is no exact official time confirmed yet, trends and current updates suggest that the result may be released by around 3 PM today. Students are advised to stay alert and keep checking the official portals.

  • Apr 14, 2026 2:48 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE Board 10th exam dates Phase 2

    The second phase of the board exams will be conducted from May 15 to June 1, giving students another opportunity to perform better.

  • Apr 14, 2026 2:42 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE Board 10th Result dates

    The CBSE Class 10 Board Examination was held from February 17 to March 11, 2026. Since this year’s exams wrapped up in March, the results are likely to be announced in April. In May 2025, the CBSE Class 10th Result was announced on May 13. In May 2024, CBSE Class 10th results were also released on May 13. Likewise, the CBSE 10th result 2023 will be announced on May 12, 2023.

  • Apr 14, 2026 2:38 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: Can Students Expect Results by 3 PM?

    While there is no exact official time confirmed yet, trends and current updates suggest that the result may be released by around 3 PM today. Students are advised to stay alert and keep checking the official portals.

  • Apr 14, 2026 2:37 PM IST
    Year Result Announcement Time
    2025 1:00 PM
    2024 1:10 PM
    2023 1:30 PM
    2022 2:00 PM
    2021 12:00 PM
  • Apr 14, 2026 2:34 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates can access the CBSE results through the DigiLocker mobile application (available for Android and iOS) or the DigiLocker website (digilocker.gov.in). As well as providing access to your results, DigiLocker will provide students with access to their mark sheets, certificates, and migration certificates via the DigiLocker app or website.

  • Apr 14, 2026 2:24 PM IST
    • Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at https://www.cbse.gov.in/ and https://results.cbse.nic.in/.
    • Look for the CBSE 10th result link. Click on the link that reads, “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026.”
    • Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.
    • Submit details and CBSE 10th mark sheet 2026 will appear on the screen.
    • Download it and take a printout for future reference.
  • Apr 14, 2026 2:05 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: Will CBSE Board 10th Result be declared today?

    According to the Shiksha report, the Central Board of Secondary Education has officially confirmed that the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 is expected to be released later today. The process of uploading the results to the server is currently in progress.
    Once declared, students will be able to access their results on the official websites — cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. In addition to the websites, results will also be available via DigiLocker, UMANG app, and SMS services.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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