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CBSE Success Story: Meet Aarav who scored 96.6% in CBSE Class 10th Board Exam despite battling cancer

CBSE Success Story: Meet Aarav who scored 96.6% in CBSE Class 10th Board Exam despite battling cancer

Read the inspirational story of Aarav who scored 96.6% in CBSE Class 10th Board Exam despite battling cancer.

Dreaming of stars, Delhi boy fights cancer to score 96.6% in Class 10

CBSE Success Story: Several success stories are going viral across social media platforms since the declaration of the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026. These success stories act as a catalyst, instilling hope and admiration in students. One such inspirational story is of a 15-year-old Delhi boy who has scored an impressive 96.6 per cent in the CBSE Class 10 board examinations, while overcoming months of treatment and battling with cancer.

What struggles did Aarav face?

According to the news agency PTI report, Aarav has scored an impressive 96.6 per cent in the CBSE Class 10 board examinations, overcoming months of treatment and study from hospital beds to stay focused on his goal of becoming a space researcher. Aarav hails from Mehrauli. While speaking to the news agency PTI, his father, Ajai Arora, stated that his son pursued his studies alongside treatment, often attending classes from the hospital and preparing for exams during brief periods of recovery.

In conversation with PTI, Arora, a doctor, said that Aarav was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and had to undergo a spine surgery, after which he remained confined to home and hospital for nearly a year. At the time, he was in Class 7. “Despite everything, he did not give up on studies. Even in the hospital, he attended online classes. The school supported him throughout,” he added, PTI reported.

How did Aarav clear the CBSE exam while battling cancer?

The father said the family had kept their expectations modest given the circumstances. “We just hoped he would pass somehow. ‘Bas pass kar jaye’ was our thinking. But this result has left us speechless,” he said. Describing his son as focused and curious, Arora said Aarav would often read about his condition and ask questions during treatment. “It was a tough phase, but with support from friends and counsellors, he stayed positive,” he added.

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Aarav has a strong interest in mathematics and aspires to pursue astrophysics, said Arora and added that his child hopes to one day work as a researcher with leading space agencies, including ISRO and NASA. He also spends time reading books on inspirational figures. Describing his son as focused and curious, Arora said Aarav would often read about his condition and ask questions during treatment.

“It was a tough phase, but with support from friends and counsellors, he stayed positive,” he added. This year, the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) successfully announced the CBSE Class 10th Result 2026. Candidates can download the CBSE Class 10th Result at cbse.gov.in. Along with the result, the CBSE Class 10th pass percentage was announced.

(With PTI Inputs)

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