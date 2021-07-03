CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has stated that tabulation process for class 10 students has been completed and schools have submitted the marks as per the criteria set by the board. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and the relentless demands of students across the country, the Central board had to cancel Class 10th exams which were to be held from May 4th to June 14th. Also Read - Absent Class 10 Students To Be Assessed Over Phone For CBSE Board Result 2021

In absence of the crucial examinations this year, the CBSE Class 10 results 2021 are being prepared on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in the tests and exams conducted during the academic year. Once declared, students can access their scorecard on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in tests or exams throughout the year. The weightage in terms of maximum marks for schools that have conducted the tests and exams through the year will be — periodic test/unit tests (10 marks), half-yearly exams (30 marks), and pre-board exams (40 marks).

The board has also asked schools to give grace marks to students if they are not able to obtain minimum passing marks as per the criteria. In case a student still fails a subject, he/she will be placed in the “Essential Repeat” or “Compartment” category. Those who are not satisfied with the marks will be allowed to sit for the exam when the situation is conducive.

Besides, an eight-member committee comprising the principal and seven teachers has been formed by the schools on the direction of the Board to finalise the results.