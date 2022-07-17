CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 in the last week of July. According to the reports, an official notice on CBSE Class 10th Term 2 result date is expected soon. Post announcement of the CBSE Class 10 Result 2022, the scores will be available on the official websites of the board i.e. cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.Also Read - ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 LIVE NOW: CISCE Board Announces Class 10 Scores at cisce.org | Direct LINK Here

While there is no official update on CBSE Result 2022 10th date, reports suggest that CBSE may release the class 10th Term 2 results by July 29. The candidates must note that the CBSE will confirm the Class 10th Result 2022 date in advance along with the time, just like every year.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Steps to Check Scores

Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 scores will be available on the official website. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results.

Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.2022

On the homepage, click on the ‘CBSE Board 10th result’ or ‘CBSE Board 12th result’ link.

Enter roll number, date of birth, and school number.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

The online CBSE 10th term 2 result 2022 or CBSE 12th term 2 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

The online CBSE 10th term 2 result 2022 or CBSE 12th term 2 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Save and keep it safe for future use.

The candidates must also note that ahead of the CBSE Board class 10th, 12th result. CBSE board has issued a notice regarding Digi locker. The board has decided to introduce a security PIN for Digilocker accounts for CBSE Class 10 and 12 students to access their digital academic documents including marksheets, certificates, and migration certificates.