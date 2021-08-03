CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 results on Tuesday. However, the result for over 16000 students—16,639 to be specific could not be released as the Board was unable to compute it as per the decided assessment scheme. The Board has decided to announce the result of these students later on its official website.Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: CBSE Board Releases Region-Wise Pass Percentage. Check List Here

For other candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 examination, they can check their results on cbseresults.nic.in. Students can download their scores through their roll number and date of birth. The results can also be downloaded via Digilocker. Apart from this, students can also get the result through SMS. Also Read - CBSE 10th Result Declared. Here's How to Download Marksheet Via DigiLocker

Step-by-Step Guide to Check Scores Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2021 DECLARED: 99.04% Students Pass, Girls Outshine Boys Again | Key Points

Visit the official results website cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Click on the next page and then enter your exam details like roll number and date of birth.

After submitting details, check your CBSE Board results for class 10th

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print for reference

A total of 99.04 per cent of students have passed the exam. Maintaining the previous trends, girls outshone boys yet again by a margin of 0.35 per cent. A total of 99.24 per cent of girls clear the exam. The pass percentage among boys was 98.89%. Among regions, Trivandrum has again topped the list with 99.99% pass percentage, followed by Bengaluru. In 2020 as well, Trivandrum had emerged as the top-performing region with a 99.28 pass percentage.

This year the board examinations could not be conducted due to the Covid pandemic. In view of this, CBSE decided to prepare the Class 10 and 12 board results under a special formula. While deciding the result of Class 10, the previous marks of a student obtained in different tests/exams were taken into consideration.