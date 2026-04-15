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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026, pass percentage to be released today? Heres what we know so far

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026, pass percentage to be released today? Here’s what we know so far

The results of Class 10 can also be checked on mobile apps like Digilocker and UMANG apart from these websites. The results will also be available on SMS as well.

CBSE Class 10 results today?

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the CBSE class 10 results soon. The candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board. The candidates are also asked to check the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in for updates on the results. The CBSE Class 10 results can be checked on results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

Earlier, reports had suggested that the Central Board of Secondary Education would release the Class 10 results today. However, it is important to note that board officials have not issued any notification yet regarding the same.

The results of Class 10 can also be checked on mobile apps like Digilocker and UMANG apart from these websites. The results will also be available on SMS as well. The candidates must note that the board will not conduct any press conference to announce the Class 10 results.

The pass percentage, gender wise details, state wise performance and other information will be shared by the Board on the website. This year, the Board conducted the Class 10 examination from February 17 to March 11, 2026. The examination was held in single shift on all days- 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

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CBSE 10th Result 2026: How to check results?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on CBSE 10th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, over 25 lakh students who appeared in the Class 10 exams are awaiting the results. Notably, the exact time and date of the results are not out yet. The government’s DigiLocker and Umang apps have dropped hints. DigiLocker has hinted at an imminent announcement, while the government’s UMANG app has also indicated that the CBSE Class 10 results will be made available on its platform once declared.

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