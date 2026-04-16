Home

Education

CBSE Success Story: Meet Zainab Bilal, visually impaired girl, who scored 95% in CBSE Class 10th Board exam; she hails from..., her marks was...

CBSE Success Story: Meet Zainab Bilal, visually impaired girl, who scored 95% in CBSE Class 10th Board exam; she hails from…, her marks was…

Read the success story of Visually impaired J-K girl who secured 95% in CBSE Class 10 board exam.

JEE Main

CBSE Success story: CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 has been announced and can be viewed on the official website cbse.gov.in. This year, girls once again outshone boys in the Class 10th result. Excitement, nervousness, happiness, and all the varied forms of emotions started pouring on the social media platforms as soon as the board results were announced. It is to be noted that CBSE does not publish the topper list. Success stories of CBSE students have gone viral across the platforms, motivating the youngsters. In this article, we will discuss the success story of a visually impaired student who achieved 95 per cent marks. Her success story makes us believe that even disability can not stop you from breaking barriers.

Who is Zainab Bilal? What was her percentage?

Zainab Bilal, a visually impaired student in Srinagar, secured 95 per cent marks in the Class 10 board examination conducted by the Central Board of School Education. The CBSE Class 10 results were declared on Wednesday.

According to the news agency PTI report, Zainab Bilal, who aspires to study computer applications, scored 475 out of 500, with a perfect 100 per cent in computer science.“Since my childhood, I have wanted to get into the information technology sector. I intend to do my bachelor’s degree in computer applications,” added Zainab, news agency PTI reported. She became one of the first visually impaired students to write the CBSE examination using a laptop, without the assistance of a scribe.

From where did she study?

The 16-year-old, who studied at the Learning Resource Centre of Delhi Public School in Srinagar, thanked the institution and her teachers for their support in achieving her goals. She stated, “I am thankful to Vijay Dhar (owner of the school) and my teachers for their support. I do not have words to thank my parents, who have been the biggest support of my life.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What message did she gave for parents of physically challenged children?

In a message to parents of physically challenged children, Zainab said they should not give up on their kids. “If I can do it, anyone can. They just need your support,” she said. Zainab has been outstanding in extracurricular activities as well. She interviewed Omar Abdullah and Bollywood superstar Amir Khan when she was just 12. They were aired on Radio DPS, a radio station operated by the students of the school.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.