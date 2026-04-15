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CBSE Class 10 Result Toppers List 2026 News: Board unlikely to release CBSE 10th toppers names; top performing district, Delhi region performance awaited

CBSE Class 10 Result Toppers List 2026 News: Board unlikely to release CBSE 10th toppers’ names; top performing district, Delhi region performance awaited

CBSE will not announce the CBSE Class 10th pass percentage soon.

CBSE Class 10 Result Toppers List 2026 News: CBSE Class 10 Result Toppers List 2026 News: The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 anytime soon. The CBSE Class 10th Result download link will be active at results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students can download the DigiLocker mobile app from Google Play or the Apple App Store to access their certificates. Apart from the CBSE 10th result, the board will announce the CBSE 10th pass percentage.

No CBSE Class 10 Result Toppers List 2026; Board unlikely to release CBSE 10th toppers’ names to avoid unhealthy competition

Earlier, the board was scheduled to announce the CBSE Class 10 Topper lists, but there is now no clear indication regarding its release. The Central Board of Secondary Education has not issued any official statement confirming whether a topper’s list will be published. In the past years, CBSE has largely focused on overall performance data rather than rank-wise lists. In fact, the board has followed a policy in recent years of not publishing an official toppers list to avoid unhealthy competition.

As per an earlier decision, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said that it neither announces any merit list in Class 10 and 12 board exam results nor divisions are awarded to students to avoid any unhealthy competition.

Earlier, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj stated, “As per an earlier decision by the board to avoid unhealthy competition amongst students, no merit list is prepared and declared by CBSE. Also, the board has not awarded first, second and third division to its students.”

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“The board will issue merit certificates to the top 0.1 pc students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects. The merit certificates will be available in Digi-Locker of the students concerned,” Bhardwaj added.

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the Class 10 Result 2026 soon, along with key performance statistics such as pass percentage and region-wise results. Along with the results, attention will be on top-performing districts across the country, which are usually highlighted based on overall pass percentage and student performance trends.

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