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CBSE Class 10 Result Toppers List 2026: Will Board announce CBSE 10th Toppers names? Pass Percentage expected soon; check scores at results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 Result Toppers List 2026: Will Board announce CBSE 10th Toppers names? Pass Percentage expected soon; check scores at results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 will be announced soon.

CBSE Class 10 Result Toppers List 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 soon, although there is still no official confirmation regarding the exact date and time. While several media reports suggest that the results could be announced today, April 14, 2026, others indicate a possible release before April 20, 2026. As of now, neither CBSE officials nor the exam controller has issued any statement. Once declared, the board will release the overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and other relevant details.

CBSE Class 10 Result Toppers List 2026: Will the Board announce the CBSE 10th Toppers ‘ names?

No, CBSE will not announce the CBSE Class 10th topper list. According to an earlier decision, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said that it neither announces any merit list in Class 10 and 12 board exam results nor divisions are awarded to students to avoid any unhealthy competition.

Earlier, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj stated, “As per an earlier decision by the board to avoid unhealthy competition amongst students, no merit list is prepared and declared by CBSE. Also, the board has not awarded first, second and third division to its students.”

“The board will issue merit certificates to the top 0.1 pc students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects. The merit certificates will be available in Digi-Locker of the students concerned,” Bhardwaj added.

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