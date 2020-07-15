CBSE Class 10 Results 2020: Taking a positive step, the Central Board of Secondary Education has done away with the practice of writing ‘Fail’ in the documents of the students who haven’t managed to score the qualifying marks. In Class 12 results, too, this practice has been followed. The term ‘Fail’ has been replaced by ‘Essential Repeat’. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Results 2020 Out: Girls Outshine Boys in This Year's Exams | Check Pass Percentages Here

Hence, in the result declared, no ‘Fail’ term will be mentioned in the documents issued to the candidates and the result hosted on the website. However, the compartment exams will be conducted. Also Read - CBSE Clas 10 Results 2020: Pass Percentage Increases, 1.85 Lakh Students Scored 90% And Above | Top Developments

How? Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Results 2020 Declared on Official Website cbsc.nic.in | Know Here Alternative Ways to Check Scores Through DigiLocker, UMANG App And Via IVRS

The exams could not be held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So how will the compartment exams be held? The Board has said that the schedule will be announced subsequently in consultation with the Government of India.