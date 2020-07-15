CBSE Class 10 Results 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday declared the class 10 result on official website cbsc.nic.in. Students are advised to visit the official website and check their results. In case the website is down due to heavy traffic, students may check results later. Also Read - CBSE Clas 10 Results 2020: Pass Percentage Increases, 1.85 Lakh Students Scored 90% And Above | Top Developments

Here's how you can check your result via DigiLocker App, UMANG app and through IVRS :

How to access results via Digilocker?

Download DigiLocker mobile app from Google Play or Apple App Store. To log in, use CBSE registered mobile number, OTP and enter the last 6 digits of your roll numbers as security pin. The DigiLocker account credentials have already been sent to students via SMS on their mobile number.

Check results using UMANG app?

The app can be downloaded on both Android and iOS. Students can click on the marksheert tab and then enter their roll number and date of birth. Their result will be displayed on the screen.

Check result through IVRS

The board will also provide results through interactive voice response system (IVRS). Students can visit the official website to check numbers for checking their results through IVRS.