CBSE Class 10 Results 2020: The results of the unfinished CBSE Class 10 examination 2020 are finally out on Wednesday, two days after the Central Board of Secondary Examination announced the Class 12 Results. The results are available on cbsc.nic.in

Year-wise CBSE Pass percentage

2014: 98.87%

2015: 97.32%

2016: 96.21%

2017: 93.06%

2018: 86.07%

2019: 91.10%

CBSE Class 10 Grade system

A-1: Top 1/8th of the passed candidates

A-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

B-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

B-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

C-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

C-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

D-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

D-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

E: Failed candidates

This year there will be no failed candidates. Instead of fail, essential repeat will be written.

How to access Digilocker?

Download DigiLocker mobile app from Google Play or Apple App Store. To log in, use CBSE registered mobile number, OTP and enter the last 6 digits of your roll numbers as security pin. The DigiLocker account credentials have already been sent to students via SMS on their mobile number.

Via SMS and email

Results will be sent to the candidates through SMS on their mobile and email IDs. SMS: <CBSE10>Space<Roll No>Space<Admit Card ID> Sent on 7738299899.

Via telephone:

For Delhi: 24300699

Other parts: 011-24300699