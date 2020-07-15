CBSE Class 10 Results 2020: As all eyes are on the CBSE Class 10 Results 2020 which will be announced shortly, here are a few trends that can be expected. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Results 2020: Postponed Thrice For Violence, COVID; New Evaluation Formula Won't Affect All | Know Why

Pass Percentage: The pass percentage is likely to go higher than last year as it has been seen in CBSE Class 12 Results 2020. This is likely to be the new evaluation scheme the Board has applied this year to calculate the scores of the students who could not complete their exams. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 at cbseresults.nic.in: Results Won't be Announced in the First Half, Confirm Officials

Toppers: The highest mark scored can also breach all the past records. Like it happened in CBSE Class 12 Results 2020, for the first time, a student got 100 in all six subjects in the Class 12 exam. Divayanshi Jain of Lucknow scored 600 out of 600. A similar phenomenon can’t be ruled out in CBSE Class 10 Results 2020 as well. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Results Update: Know Here How Marks Allotment is Done For Internal Assessment

Number of students getting higher marks will go up: In CBSE Class 12 Results 2020, it has been noticed that the number of students scoring 95% and above went up surprisingly, In CBSE Class 10 Results 2020 too, it is expected that the tally of high scorers will go up.

How to access digilocker?

Download DigiLocker mobile app from Google Play or Apple App Store. To log in, use CBSE registered mobile number, OTP and enter the last 6 digits of your roll numbers as security pin. The DigiLocker account credentials have already been sent to students via SMS on their mobile number.

Via SMS and email

Results will be sent to the candidates through SMS on their mobile and email IDs. SMS: <CBSE10>Space<Roll No>Space<Admit Card ID> Sent on 7738299899.

Via telephone:

For Delhi: 24300699

Other parts: 011-24300699