CBSE Class 10 Results 2020: The wait is finally over as the Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday afternoon announced the scores of Class 10 board exams 2020. In this years’s result, girls outshined boys as the former secured a pass percentage of 93.31%, while the latter secured a pass percentage of 90.14%. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Results 2020: Board Withdraws Fail Word From Documents, But Here is The Detail of Compartment Exams

Transgender students secured a pass percentage of 78.95%. Further, the top-performing districts for this exam are Trivandrum with 99.28%, Chennai with 98.95% and Bengaluru with 98.23%. Also Read - CBSE Clas 10 Results 2020: Pass Percentage Increases, 1.85 Lakh Students Scored 90% And Above | Top Developments

The CBSE website has temporarily crashed due to heavy traffic, hence, students are advised to use the following methods to check their CBSE class 10 results. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Results 2020 Declared on Official Website cbsc.nic.in | Know Here Alternative Ways to Check Scores Through DigiLocker, UMANG App And Via IVRS

Here’s how you can check your result via DigiLocker App, UMANG app and through IVRS :

How to access results via Digilocker?

Download DigiLocker mobile app from Google Play or Apple App Store. To log in, use CBSE registered mobile number, OTP and enter the last 6 digits of your roll numbers as security pin. The DigiLocker account credentials have already been sent to students via SMS on their mobile number.

Check results using UMANG app?

The app can be downloaded on both Android and iOS. Students can click on the marksheert tab and then enter their roll number and date of birth. Their result will be displayed on the screen.

Check result through IVRS

The board will also provide results through interactive voice response system (IVRS). Students can visit the official website to check numbers for checking their results through IVRS.