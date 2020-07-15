CBSE Class 10 Results 2020 Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the results of the Class 10 examinations on July 15. The full results were sent to the schools as well. Students complained of network glitch as the CBSE website could not be accessed initially. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Results 2020: Board Withdraws Fail Word From Documents, But Here is The Detail of Compartment Exams

Here are the top 10 trends of CBSE Class 10 Results 2020 Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Results 2020 Out: Girls Outshine Boys in This Year's Exams | Check Pass Percentages Here

1. The pass percentage increase slightly — by 0.36%. In 2019, the pass percentage was 91.10. In 2020, it was 91.46 Also Read - CBSE Clas 10 Results 2020: Pass Percentage Increases, 1.85 Lakh Students Scored 90% And Above | Top Developments

2. Trivandrum recorded a pass percentage of 99.28, topping the chart of the 16 regions.

3. Patna region registered a pass percentage of 90.69 while the Noida region registered 87.51 per cent. Delhi West scored 85.96% and the pass percentage of Delhi East was 85.79.

4. The performance of Delhi as a region overall has however been better than last year. Last year, the pass percentage was 80.97%. This year, the pass percentage is 85.86%

5. Girls have done better than boys by 3.17 %. The pass percentage of girls in 2020 is 93.31. The pass percentage of boys in 2020 is 90.14.

6. Kendriya Vidyalayas have registered a pass percentage of 99.23%.

7. The number of students who scored 90% and above came down to 1,84,358 from 2,25,143 in 2019.

8. 32 candidates scored above 95%. Last year, the number was 48.

9. Over 1 Lakh students got compartment. Last year, the number was 1,38,705.

10. The Board has withdrawn the word ‘fail’ from all documents from this year.