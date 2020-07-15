CBSE Class 10 Results 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the results of the CBSE Class 10 2020 on July 15 in the afternoon. The new evaluation method, which has resulted in a hike in the pass percentage in CBSE Class 12 results, has created a scare among the students. But in case of CBSE Class 10, the situation is a little different. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 at cbseresults.nic.in: Results Won't be Announced in the First Half, Confirm Officials

Only Students of North-East Delhi were supposed to take the rescheduled exams.

In February, the northeast part of the national capital was rocked by violence in which 53 people were killed and over 200 injured. The areas worst-affected in the violence included Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.

In view of the violence, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had postponed exams at over 80 centres in northeast Delhi area till February 29.

These exams for class 10 were scheduled from March 21 to March 30. Those were not held because of the COVID-19. Again the Board announced a fresh schedule

Those who have completed all their exams will get their results based on their performances in the exams.

For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

For students who have appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted